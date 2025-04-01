All McDonald’s Minecraft Movie collectibles

Have you ever looked at a kid enjoying their Happy Meal at McDonald’s and wondered why they get to have all the fun? Well, now adults can enjoy their very own Happy Meal complete with a special Minecraft collectible.

Recommended Videos

How to get a Minecraft collectible from McDonald’s

Burger chain restaurant McDonald’s has teamed up with A Minecraft Movie to celebrate the film’s release. From April 1, 2025 onwards, there will be two exclusive sets of figures to collect for both kids and adults. Not only will you have a collectible toy waiting for you inside your Happy Meal, but each will come with a shiny card containing a code to claim that item in Minecraft.

The Minecraft Movie has come to McDonald’s. Image via McDonald’s

The kids’ Happy Meal comes with a cute Minecraft Movie character and the usual food choices inside a green Creeper Happy Meal box. The toy is completely random, but your kid could find a pink sheep, a Creeper, a bee, blocks, or others inside their Happy Meal box.

To get your own exciting limited-edition adult Minecraft Happy Meal, you can choose from a Big Mac meal, a nine-piece chicken nugget meal, or a four-piece veggie dipper meal. Each of these has the option to go large, but you still only get one collectible!

Which collectibles will you find in your meal? Image via McDonald’s

Each adult meal will contain a random selection of the following six collectibles, each with a card offering a code to use in Minecraft:

Grimace Egg

Zombie Hamburglar

A McPotion

A Big Mac Chest

A Fry Helmet

Birdie

How to claim your McDonald’s Minecraft skin

Inside your adult Minecraft meal will be a collectible and a matching card. On one side of your card is a smart and shiny image of your collectible, while on the other are the instructions to claim your in-game item.

To unlock your McDonald’s Minecraft collectible, either scan the QR code on the card or go to the Minecraft website and enter the code manually. The items are only available to claim in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Go to minecraft.net/mcdonalds Enter your 25-digit code Sign in using your Microsoft account (sign up for free if you do not have an account yet) Click confirm to add the skin to your account

Now, when you next log in, your new skin will be waiting for you in the Dressing Room. To equip the skin, follow these steps:

Launch Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Select the Dressing Room Choose the character you want to edit Select Edit Character Choose the Style tab Find the skin you want Select Equip

For more Minecraft Movie exclusives and events, check out how to join in with the live event happening now.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy