How to get all Legendary Pokémon in Cobblemon

Now you can be the very best.

Like in regular Pokémon games, you can get Legendary Pokémon in the Minecraft mod Cobblemon such as the Legendary Birds from the first generation, Mewtown, and Rayquaza.

Many Pokémon were added to the mod with the 1.3 update in March. It’s still far from including all of Nintendo’s Legendary Pokémon, but you’ll still have a lot of exploring to do before you can get them.

How to get all Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in Cobblemon

There are currently seven Legendary and five Mythical Pokémon in Cobblemon and their level can range from 50 to 100. Legendary Pokémon are each located in different ancient alters and temples across the Overworld while Mythical Pokémon spawn randomly in the different biomes.

They also have a chance of spawning in their shiny version.

All Legendary Pokémon, their coordinating materials, and their location in Cobblemon

Articuno – Four Ice Stones in the Snowy Plains Biome.

Moltres – Four Sun Stonesin the Basalt Delta Biome.

Zapdos – Four Thunder Stones.

Mewtwo – Nether Star.

Xerneas – Galarica Wreath in the Dark Forest Biome.

Rayquaza – Dragon Egg in The End Main Island.

Iron Leaves – Dubious Disc in the End Highlands.

Once you’ve beaten Rayquaza, you will unlock the Shady Villager. The new NPC sells items that will help progress in your adventure. When interacting with him, you’ll be able to have special encounters with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves.

It will also be able to find unique Legendary Dungeouns in the underground part of the Overworld. Once you find a Legendary Dungeon, sacrifice a Totem of Undying to enter. You can only enter them once and summon a Legendary Pokémon to battle a random Legendary you have already encountered.

Summoning these Pokémon to battle will require you to interact with an active beacon while holding the coordinating materials and in the correct biome. You can only summon Legendary Pokémon though.

All Mythical Pokémon and their locations in Cobblemon

Mew – Forest Biome, Jungle Biome, Dark Forest Biome.

Meloetta – Warped Forest Biome.

Victini – Crimson Forest Biome.

Jirachi – Overworld, anywhere during the night.

Marshadow – Mangrove Swamp Biome.

Before you embark on your quest to find all the available Legendary Pokémon, you’ll first need to prepare. We recommend you follow some steps before heading for the Legendary Dungeons if you don’t have any Master Balls:

Plant apricorn trees.

Gather gold.

Craft as many Ultra Balls as possible.

Get a Pokémon with False Swipe.

Train your Pokémon to level them up and be ready to face these Legendary Pokémon if you can’t get a Pokémon with a False Swipe move. Then get the Legendary Pokémon’s HP as low as possible and throw Pokéballs to catch it.