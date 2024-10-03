The pale garden biome is easily one of Minecraft’s most terrifying regions. This eerily quiet biome has some horrifying secrets for you to uncover, but you need to know how to find a pale garden before you can start exploring.

If you’re up for a combat challenge or looking for a fresh set of blocks you can use for your next build, the pale garden biome is one of the best spots you can visit. Tracking one down can be rather tough though, so here’s how to find the pale garden biome in Minecraft.

How to find a pale garden in Minecraft

This area is straight out of a horror movie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pale garden biome can only be found by exploring the overworld in Minecraft. It randomly spawns throughout the world, so there’s no way to guarantee you find one naturally. Your best bet for finding one naturally is to travel as far and as much as possible, especially if you’re in an area that’s already generated.

To have any shot at finding one at all, you need to have the Winter Drop experimental feature turned on while running the latest snapshot. You can turn this feature on when creating a new world by selecting the Experiments page and toggling the Winter Drop option on.

The pale garden biome isn’t a fully official game area just yet, so for now, the only way to play with it is through the experimental version of Minecraft. Once it’s officially in the game, likely in late 2024 or early 2025 based on the Winter Drop label, we’ll update the information here as there may be new ways to find it.

How to use the locate pale garden biome command in Minecraft

If you’re willing to use cheats, you can use the locate command to find a pale garden instantly. The command you can enter into the chat box to find this biome is:

/locate biome minecraft:pale_garden

Once you have the location, you can either make your way to the biome naturally using coordinates or teleport there instantly by clicking on the location in the chat box. The locate command will always point you toward the closest instance of the spot you’re looking for, so if the first pale garden you find is lackluster, you need to travel very far away before using the command again to search for a new one.

What is the pale garden biome in Minecraft?

In the daytime, the pale garden is just a regular peaceful, serene, and quiet forest. As soon as night falls, though, this biome becomes incredibly eerie and overrun with terrifying monsters including the deadly Creaking.

The Creaking is the main feature in the pale garden biome, and it’s a downright nightmare to deal with. This hostile mob is tree-like and matches the colors of the pale oak trees in this area perfectly, which makes it a very tough foe to spot.

Between this and the Warden, Minecraft is now a horror game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This mob cannot be attacked directly and instead is tied to a special biome block called the Creaking heart. If you want to eliminate this foe, you have to find and destroy its heart. This enemy also doesn’t move when you look right at it, but very swiftly runs to attack you the second you look away from its glowing gold eyes. The Creaking isn’t quite as imposing as the Warden in the deep dark biome, but it’s certainly one of Minecraft’s toughest enemies.

The pale garden biome is also the only place you can find the pale oak log to craft the full pale wood set. This full set features plenty of white wood craftable items. The entire collection of items is as follows.

Pale oak log

Stripped pale oak log

Pale oak wood

Stripped pale oak wood

Pale wood plank

Pale oak planks

Pale oak stairs

Pale oak slab

Pale oak fence

Pale oak fence gate

Pale oak trapdoor

Pale oak door

Pale oak pressure plate

Pale oak button

Pale oak sign

Pale oak hanging sign

Pale oak boat

Pale oak boat with chest

So many options for building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to the wood set, this region also has a few extra blocks you can’t find anywhere else. These blocks are as follows.

Pale moss block

Pale moss carpet

Pale hanging moss

Pale oak leaves

Pale oak sapling

Creaking heart

When is the pale garden coming to Minecraft?

The pale garden is already in Minecraft as an experimental feature, but it’s expected to be released as an official game feature this coming winter, either in late 2024 or early 2025. It’s currently included in the Winter Drop experimental section and is planned as part of a winter update for Minecraft.

Before you venture into the pale garden biome, you should make sure you’re ready for what you’ll find there. Some good preliminary tasks include equipping the best helmet enchantments, crafting Wolf Armor for whichever one of the Wolf variants you have fighting at your side, and decking out your gear with armor trims.

