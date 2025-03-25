A Minecraft Movie Live Event: Start and end dates, quests, reward

A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters soon, and Mojang Studios is celebrating this milestone with a thrilling in-game live event packed with exciting quests and an exclusive reward.

During A Minecraft Movie Live Event, you can jump into thrilling mini-games set in one of the film’s major settings, Midport Village. Here, you are tasked to defend the village from a persistent piglin invasion. To join this limited-time event, you’ll need Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and an internet connection.

Here are the details you need to know about the live event, which was unveiled during the Minecraft Live 2025 along with other updates, including the Happy Ghast.

Keep the Midport village safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The live event runs from March 25 to April 7, coinciding with the movie’s U.S. premier on April 4.

More details about the event will be shared on the start date.

All quests and reward in A Minecraft Movie Live Event

Don’t let them break the gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on the event’s trailer presented by actress Emma Myers, players need to complete four quests during the event. Here’s what awaits you:

Defend Midport Village with Steve : Take down piglins that have infiltrated the village.

: Take down piglins that have infiltrated the village. Fight off the piglins with Garrett : Stop the piglins from breaking through the village’s main gate.

: Stop the piglins from breaking through the village’s main gate. Mine for resources with Henry : Gather essential materials while battling enemies in the mines.

: Gather essential materials while battling enemies in the mines. Protect the payload with Dawn and Natalie: Escort and defend a payload cart from relentless piglin attacks.

There are hidden items around Midport Village that may be useful in tackling the tasks. After fulfilling all the quests, you will receive an exclusive cape, available for use in both Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft.

Heroes wear capes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Minecraft Movie is a fantasy adventure comedy directed by Jared Hess and starring Hollywood stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Danielle Brooks, alongside rising artists Emma Myers and Sebastian Hansen. The film follows four misfits who are unexpectedly pulled through a portal into the blocky, imagination-driven alternate dimension called Overworld. To survive, they must adapt to this unfamiliar realm and team up with expert crafter Steve (played by Jack Black) as they embark on an epic quest.

