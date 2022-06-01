Best helmet enchantments in Minecraft

These enchantments are sure to help you get ahead while also protecting your head.

Enchantments are one of the most important aspects for improving the ease of gameplay in Minecraft. But with so many enchantments readily available for players, it can be quite difficult to know which ones are actually useful and which ones are a waste of those hard-earned levels.

Helmets are one of the armor pieces that has both many useful and useless enchantment options. The useful ones are powerful and will make gameplay a breeze while the useless ones will lead to frustration and wasted levels.

All helmet types—which includes leather, chainmail, turtle shell, gold, iron, diamond, and netherite—can be enchanted. If you’re unsure where to begin or overwhelmed by the number of enchantments available, here is a complete list of the best enchantments available for Minecraft helmets.

Minecraft helmet enchantments ranked

Screengrab via Mojang

Protection IV

The most important enchantment for any piece of armor is the highest possible level of Protection. Protection IV is the highest level available in Minecraft and will offer the best protection for players, so they should aim for this level of enchantment on their helmet.

While other specific Protection enchantments exist, such as Fire, Projectile, and Blast Protection, these will conflict with general Protection. This means players should always choose regular Protection since it reduces all damage taken by the armor and player rather than only one specific damage type. Players often get confused thinking they need all versions of Protection, but while Fire, Projectile, and Blast Protection will only protect players from that specific kind of damage, the general Protection enchantment shields players against any and all damage types.

Unbreaking III

Pouring a ton of work and experience levels into making the perfect helmet is useless if it eventually will break. Therefore, Unbreaking is the second most important enchantment because it helps increase the durability of armor and prevents it from breaking as quickly. The higher the level of Unbreaking, the better durability the enchanted item will have with the highest level of Unbreaking being three.

Mending I

Right alongside Unbreaking players should also seek to apply the Mending enchantment to their helmet before they begin using it. Mending converts experience into restored durability for the item it is applied to, which means that as long as players continuously do activities that grant experience, such as mining or killing mobs, the helmet they are wearing will always be restored to full durability. Mending has only one level but that is all players need to ensure their helmet lasts forever.

Image via Mojang

Respiration III

Deep beneath the ocean surface hides ocean ruins, shipwrecks, and ocean monuments full of precious loot that is incredibly difficult to gather with regular water breathing. This is why Respiration is a very important enchantment near the top of the best enchantments for helmets.

Respiration has a maximum enchantment level of three and extends the amount of time players can breathe underwater by 15 seconds for each level of enchantment. With Respiration III, players will be able to breathe underwater for the base 15 seconds plus an additional 45 seconds, bringing the total time to a full minute.

Aqua Affinity I

This enchantment increases the speed players can mine underwater and is very important when navigating the treacherous world lurking on the ocean floor. Players usually cannot mine at a regular rate underwater, which can lead to some frustrating and potentially life-threatening situations, making Aqua Affinity a must-have helmet enchantment.

Aqua Affinity I is the highest level of enchantment available and allows players to mine underwater at a normal speed instead of five times slower, as is the case without the enchantment.

Thorns III

As long as you plan to continuously use your armor during activities that grant experience and have applied both Unbreaking and Mending, Thorns is a very powerful enchantment all players should apply to their helmets. Any enemy that hits a player equipped with Thorns will immediately have damage dealt back against them.

But the reason that it is essential to have Unbreaking and Mending alongside Thorns is that Thorns breaks armor much more quickly. Every time Thorns deals damage, the durability of the armor piece it is equipped to then decreases. While this might sound daunting, players who equip Thorns to their helmets alongside Unbreaking and Mending will be fine as long as they regularly engage in experience-dropping activities.

Image via Mojang

Alongside your powerful new helmet, you will need powerful weapons and tools that are also equipped with the best enchantments available in Minecraft to ensure your overall success.