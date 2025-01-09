All Minecraft Pig variants and where to find them

You can find many friendly mobs around the world in Minecraft. Pigs are especially adorable, and they have important uses and a few unique variants of this creature worth tracking down.

Since the Pig mob didn’t always have special variants, there’s a decent chance you haven’t seen all types of this creature yet. All variants call specific biomes home, so you must travel to the right spots to meet them. Here are all Pig variants and where to find them in Minecraft.

All Pig variants in Minecraft and their biomes

Warm Pigs sometimes camouflage with the environment quite well, depending on what biome you find them in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Pig variants throughout Minecraft. For now, however, they are only available in snapshot versions of the game, which means you need to be playing on the latest snapshot to find them.

All Pig variants will eventually be officially added to the game in the first game drop of 2025, so when they are, we’ll update all information here. For now, load up the latest snapshot version of Minecraft and venture to the following areas to find them.

Name Appearance Biomes Classic Pig Forest

Dark forest

Flower forest

Birch forest

Old growth birch forest

Swamp Warm Pig Savanna

Windswept savanna

Savanna plateau

Jungle

Sparse jungle

Bamboo jungle

Badlands

Eroded badlands

Wooded badlands Cold Pig Taiga

Old growth pine taiga

Old growth spruce taiga

Snowy taiga

Windswept hills

Windswept forest

Windswept gravelly hills

Where to find Classic Pigs in Minecraft

You can find Classic Pigs throughout most temperate biomes in Minecraft. Classic Pigs are the pink ones that were the only version of this mob prior to the 25w02a snapshot version released on Jan. 8, 2024.

The majority of biomes that don’t lean hot or cold can be home to this type of Pig. Although they can only spawn naturally in the wild throughout a few specific biomes, Classic Pigs can also appear in pens around any village biome where the other types of Pigs can’t appear, like the desert.

Forest

Dark forest

Flower forest

Birch forest

Old growth birch forest

Swamp

Where to find Warm Pigs in Minecraft

Warm Pigs wander around most biomes that are considered warm. You can find the rust-brown creatures in biomes like the savanna and jungle areas. Not all warm biomes you might expect to spawn this type of Pig do, as they don’t spawn in some regions like the desert. If you want to find a Warm Pig, venture to the following areas.

Savanna

Windswept savanna

Savanna plateau

Jungle

Sparse jungle

Bamboo jungle

Badlands

Eroded badlands

Wooded badlands

Where to find Cold Pigs in Minecraft

You can find Cold Pigs wandering around most regions that are considered cold. These light tan variants of the Pig mob are covered in fur to keep them warm in the colder areas they call home. All of the biomes you can visit to find them are as follows.

Taiga

Old growth pine taiga

Old growth spruce taiga

Snowy taiga

Windswept hills

Windswept forest

Windswept gravelly hills

These pigs thrive in colder environments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t feel like wandering around biomes to hunt down Pigs, you can spawn in the variant you’re after using a Pig spawn egg in creative mode. You still have to be in the right region to get the correct type of Pig to spawn since the spawn egg chooses the type of Pig that matches the area’s temperature, but it still makes finding the Pig you want a bit easier.

While you wander around looking for all of the Pig variants, be sure to keep an eye out for all Wolf variants and the friendly Armadillo since these mobs can also only be found around a few specific regions. You also need to be wary of running into a pale garden biome while you explore since the ominous Creaking could be lurking around waiting to fight you.

