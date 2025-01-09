Forgot password
Three Pig variants standing together on some hay bales in Minecraft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Minecraft

All Minecraft Pig variants and where to find them

Make sure you bring them some carrots.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 10:30 am

You can find many friendly mobs around the world in Minecraft. Pigs are especially adorable, and they have important uses and a few unique variants of this creature worth tracking down.

Since the Pig mob didn’t always have special variants, there’s a decent chance you haven’t seen all types of this creature yet. All variants call specific biomes home, so you must travel to the right spots to meet them. Here are all Pig variants and where to find them in Minecraft.

All Pig variants in Minecraft and their biomes

A player standing in a badlands biome by a Warm Pig in Minecraft.
Warm Pigs sometimes camouflage with the environment quite well, depending on what biome you find them in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Pig variants throughout Minecraft. For now, however, they are only available in snapshot versions of the game, which means you need to be playing on the latest snapshot to find them.

All Pig variants will eventually be officially added to the game in the first game drop of 2025, so when they are, we’ll update all information here. For now, load up the latest snapshot version of Minecraft and venture to the following areas to find them.

NameAppearanceBiomes
Classic PigA pink Classic Pig walking forward in Minecraft. Forest
Dark forest
Flower forest
Birch forest
Old growth birch forest
Swamp
Warm PigA orange-brown Warm Pig walking forward in Minecraft.Savanna
Windswept savanna
Savanna plateau
Jungle
Sparse jungle
Bamboo jungle
Badlands
Eroded badlands
Wooded badlands
Cold PigA tan Cold Pig walking forward in Minecraft.Taiga
Old growth pine taiga
Old growth spruce taiga
Snowy taiga
Windswept hills
Windswept forest
Windswept gravelly hills

Where to find Classic Pigs in Minecraft

You can find Classic Pigs throughout most temperate biomes in Minecraft. Classic Pigs are the pink ones that were the only version of this mob prior to the 25w02a snapshot version released on Jan. 8, 2024.

The majority of biomes that don’t lean hot or cold can be home to this type of Pig. Although they can only spawn naturally in the wild throughout a few specific biomes, Classic Pigs can also appear in pens around any village biome where the other types of Pigs can’t appear, like the desert.

  • Forest
  • Dark forest
  • Flower forest
  • Birch forest
  • Old growth birch forest
  • Swamp

Where to find Warm Pigs in Minecraft

Warm Pigs wander around most biomes that are considered warm. You can find the rust-brown creatures in biomes like the savanna and jungle areas. Not all warm biomes you might expect to spawn this type of Pig do, as they don’t spawn in some regions like the desert. If you want to find a Warm Pig, venture to the following areas.

  • Savanna
  • Windswept savanna
  • Savanna plateau
  • Jungle
  • Sparse jungle
  • Bamboo jungle
  • Badlands
  • Eroded badlands
  • Wooded badlands

Where to find Cold Pigs in Minecraft

You can find Cold Pigs wandering around most regions that are considered cold. These light tan variants of the Pig mob are covered in fur to keep them warm in the colder areas they call home. All of the biomes you can visit to find them are as follows.

  • Taiga
  • Old growth pine taiga
  • Old growth spruce taiga
  • Snowy taiga
  • Windswept hills
  • Windswept forest
  • Windswept gravelly hills
A player wearing a Creeper cape standing facing some Cold Pigs in a forest in Minecraft.
These pigs thrive in colder environments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t feel like wandering around biomes to hunt down Pigs, you can spawn in the variant you’re after using a Pig spawn egg in creative mode. You still have to be in the right region to get the correct type of Pig to spawn since the spawn egg chooses the type of Pig that matches the area’s temperature, but it still makes finding the Pig you want a bit easier.

While you wander around looking for all of the Pig variants, be sure to keep an eye out for all Wolf variants and the friendly Armadillo since these mobs can also only be found around a few specific regions. You also need to be wary of running into a pale garden biome while you explore since the ominous Creaking could be lurking around waiting to fight you.

