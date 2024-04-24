12 best Minecraft 1.20 village seeds in 2024

Minecraft villages are essential for gameplay because of the residents that reside within them. You can level up these villagers to unlock impressive rewards and trades which means you might want to start off with the best village seed you can find.

The latest major Minecraft update was 1.20 which brought many fresh features to the game, like sprawling cherry blossom grove biomes and archaeology. With the newest features in mind, here are the best Minecraft 1.20 village seeds you can use.

Best Minecraft village seeds

You can trade with villagers to obtain valuable resources. Image via Mojang

When you’re seeking a village seed, you might be looking for one of two kinds of village-oriented seeds, so here are 12 of the best seeds you can use for version 1.20 of Minecraft featuring both possible types of village seeds.

Village spawn Minecraft seeds

These seeds have a spawn point located right in the middle of a village or just next to one. This grants you quick and easy access to materials sure to kick off your Minecraft world in the best way possible and a potential area to live permanently.

Seed: -8667047715126583669

Spawn: X:608, Z: -32

This island is the perfect size for you to set up a home on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This seed spawns you on a decently sized island populated with the residents of a savanna village. If you’re looking for a safe place to live, this is the seed for you since it’s easier to keep mobs away from the village since it’s away from the mainland.

Outside of the village spawn point, this seed also has a few other benefits for you to enjoy. There is a massive mushroom fields biome to the west of the island and a coral reef just off the spawn island, which offers some exciting exploration opportunities.

Even though your spawn is on an island, there are lots of other biomes to explore nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: 39125021763781630

Spawn: X: 16, Z: -48

You can make lots of animal friends in this coastal village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You spawn into a village situated along a coastal area for a rather beachy feel with this one. If you want a Minecraft village seed with some seclusion but don’t want to be entirely stranded from land, you may enjoy this seed since it is just a stone’s throw from the mainland coast.

The village you spawn by is fairly sizeable and offers a variety of villagers you can trade with. There are also many different mobs scattered around the island including turtles, horses, pigs, cats, sheep, cows, and chickens.

This village is a great choice if you want a semi-isolated village. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: 4325227337

Spawn: X: 0, Z: 0

This is one of the most unique villages I’ve ever seen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s rare that you come across such a unique village so close to spawn, but this one is sitting super close at 68.3, -144.4. It’s floating over a super deep lake and has a ruined Nether portal right next to it.

If you’re looking for a unique village and one that’s close to spawn, you can’t get much better than this seed. Keep in mind that the map of this seed doesn’t accurately depict the lake or village, but when you actually use the seed in Java edition, you can find the village and lake right near spawn.

The village and lake are right by spawn but don’t appear on maps. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: 1063292310985219505

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

What a view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best additions from 1.20 is the stunning cherry blossom biomes, and this seed spawns you right on a massive snowy mountain with cherry blossoms to your left and a village to your right. It also has quick and easy access to other biomes like plains, jungles, forests, and savannas, so it’s got everything you could ever want and more.

There are a couple of extra villages pretty close by too. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: -6412036905525137135

Spawn: X: -32, Z: -64

It’s a very interesting mix of different biomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As long as you’re on Bedrock version, you have a really strange but epic village spawn point in this seed. You spawn in the middle of a random snowy area that houses a village and is entirely surrounded by a huge swamp biome filled with red mushroom trees. It’s a really bizarre but special blending of two vastly different environments.

This village isn’t marked on the official map for the seed, but it’s definitely there when you load it up. The village isn’t present in Java, but you can still set up in the small cold spot and create your own village if you like the way this seed looks.

A strange small winter wonderland. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: -4482584949213751807

Spawn: X: 288, Z: 0

Where will you venture to first? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Minecraft seed has it all. Alongside the advantage of starting near a village, which can be found at 288, 0, you can explore the surrounding mountains at the spawn point in this seed to discover five different ancient cities where you can fight the Warden.

At your spawn, there’s a beautiful cherry blossom biome on one side and the village you’re after on the other. You also start out on a massive snowy mountain with an unbeatable view, so there’s a lot to love about this seed.

There’s something new to uncover everywhere you look. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Cool village Minecraft seeds

These seeds feature unique villages that are quite unlike the average ones you regularly come across. Generally, you will have to travel to find these, but since they are extremely extraordinary they are worth the journey.

Seed: -4541735665408914819

Spawn: X: 0, Z: 0

These villagers need to be rescued from the formidable Pillagers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to jump into action immediately, this seed is the one for you as long as you’re playing on the Bedrock version. You spawn fairly close to a village that also has a Pillager outpost situated within it.

From spawn, head to around 248, 216 to find the village and the Pillager outpost. You can choose to tell a unique story here as Pillager outposts never usually spawn right in the middle of a village, and this also offers them an opportunity to easily start a raid for massive rewards.

The spawn of this seed is also quite close to a cherry blossom biome. And if you’re seeking village resources but don’t want to deal with the chaos that comes with a pillager outpost sitting in the middle of a village, you can also visit the other village close to spawn located at -344, 88.

The village with a Pillager outpost is decently close to the spawn point. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: 8620312566723034376

Spawn: X: 64, Z: -480

Floating villages are some of the most unique ones in all of Minecraft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you head to -500, -2133, you’ll find a village floating entirely on water. Villages usually spawn on some kind of island or nowhere near water at all, so this village spawning in such a strange way is quite a unique find for a Minecraft world.

Since this village is isolated over water, it’s also more protected from mobs as long as it stays lit up, which allows you to venture out and explore as you wish without worrying about whether the villagers you’ve leveled up will be attached while you’re gone.

This seed has lots of biomes and structures for you to explore fairly close to spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: -1433824728126122711

Spawn: X: 0, Z: 0

The area around this village is quite snowy and icy, but it remains untouched. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You spawn right up against a house in a village in this seed, and this same village also happens to be a rather special one. For some strange reason, the surrounding environment passes right over this village leaving it untouched by snow while it is entirely surrounded by a wintery landscape.

You spawn directly into the village in this seed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: 8408163781592364355

Spawn: X: 0, Z: 0

It’s a pretty cool spot to live. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This seed is only special on the Bedrock edition, but if you play on this platform, you’re in for a treat. Head over to about -344, 88 to find a village located directly underneath a huge cherry blossom biome. And on top of the cherry blossom area, there’s a snowy mountain which gives you a really nice spot to set up your base.

The village isn’t too far off from your spawn point. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: 932193734

Spawn: X: 0, Z: 0

Walking around this village must be tough for the villagers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The unique village in this seed is located at 619, 80 and is scattered around a few mountains. Villages usually generate in linear paths, but when they also spawn near areas that aren’t flat, they tend to get broken up a bit, which is what happened in this seed.

The village well is floating on a piece of land in the center, and the village houses are scattered in a circle on the ground around it. Although this village isn’t a particularly big one, its unique format is perfect if you want a village that has something special to it.

You need to travel for a bit to reach the village in this seed. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

Seed: 5862795876156409474

Spawn: X: 1.5, Z: 10.5

This village sits right by many massive hills that make for a stunning view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The view from the village closest to spawn in this seed is simply breathtaking. Head to -386.6, 368.1, and you’ll find a village surrounded by sprawling hills.

This village is fairly large, and its close proximity to many different biomes makes it an especially ideal location if you’re looking for a nice area to live. There’s a cherry blossom grove biome right by it, an ancient city not too far away, and a lava pool right by the village that can be used to craft a Nether portal.

The area surrounding the spawn has just about everything you might need. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Chunkbase

For Minecraft 1.20, the best Minecraft seeds overall look different from the best village seeds. The best Minecraft village seed also completely depends on your gameplay, but you will never struggle for options.

We gathered this information by playing Minecraft Java Edition Version 1.20 and Minecraft for Windows on PC.

