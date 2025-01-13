A Dream SMP reunion of sorts has brought many creators from the server together once again, but this time, it’s because of some controversy and drama between Dream and TommyInnit. This situation has very quickly become quite complex, so you might be confused about its details.

If you’re behind or struggling to follow everything that’s been said, here’s a complete breakdown of the full timeline of the drama between Dream and TommyInnit.

What started the drama between Dream and TommyInnit?

The timeline of events has become quite complex. Image via TommyInnit on YouTube

The inciting event for the feud between the two Minecraft creators is TommyInnit calling xQc cringe, xQc responding and mentioning Dream, and Dream coming to xQc’s defense with a now-deleted meme that included the “R” slur. The lead-up to this event spans back a bit though, so here are all of the events that led up to it.

On Dec. 29, 2024, TommyInnit called Mizkif “the worst person he’s ever met” during an episode of his podcast with Jack Manifold called “Shut Up I’m Talking.”

While live on Jan. 7, 2025, xQc reacts to a clip of TommyInnit stating this by saying “these guys are all cringe.”

On Jan. 10, TommyInnit says “to be more cringe than TommyInnit is pretty fucking hard but you pulled it off pal” and posts a picture of xQc wearing a Donald Trump shirt while meeting him.

XQc responds on Jan. 10 to TommyInnit with a post on X (formerly Twitter) and brings up Dream.

From doing streams in my basement to doing a stream with the president. How is that a dis? You went from dickriding dream for a living to making “jokes” to teenage girls. Lock in https://t.co/I3v31zEfIo pic.twitter.com/d1P8PXUxqV — xQc (@xQc) January 11, 2025

Dream entered the conversation on Jan. 10 after being mentioned by xQc and posted a now-deleted image that included the “R” slur. This image features a person standing at a crossroads with the label “Dream SMP stans” choosing between heading down a path that leads to a castle with a sun behind it that has the label “growing up” or a path that leads into a dark forest with the label “becoming a [R slur] TommyInnit fan.”

What happened between Dream and TommyInnit?

After all of the inciting events, the drama between Dream and TommyInnit officially began with both creators directly calling out the other for various wrongdoings.

Dream primarily alleged that TommyInnit was always a terrible friend to him when they were friends, has continuously spread lies about him since, and acts differently towards him and other creators in public versus private situations. TommyInnit mostly alleged that Dream has treated him badly, is not a good person, and has held his success over his head.

Dream posts on Reddit in response

Following backlash surrounding the meme he posted, Dream shared and deleted a response on Reddit on Jan. 11. He’s mentioned being neurodivergent before, but in this post, he clarified that he is autistic and confused about the “double standards” and “rules” related to reclaiming a slur.

He also mentioned that TommyInnit “lies about [him] constantly” and called his fans the “worst of the ex-Dream SMP stans.”

Just saw this (it’s deleted now) AND GO OFF KING!!! Thanks for clarifying! pic.twitter.com/wEZVOL3Wsn — 🍁Crystal🔥Rose🍁 (@RedCrystalRoze) January 11, 2025

TommyInnit responds to Dream’s post

Following Dream’s Reddit post, TommyInnit said, “You can call me anything but do NOT call me poor” on Jan. 11. He also posted again on X (formerly Twitter) saying “all [he] had to do was get Trump involved” to finally get Dream to crack.

all i had to do was get trump involved and he finally cracked, huh? — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) January 11, 2025

Tubbo streams on Twitch and talks about Dream

Another creator from the Dream SMP named Tubbo, who is also a close friend of TommyInnit, went live on Jan. 11 to discuss the situation. He gave his own timeline of the entire situation and outlined some key points that Dream himself later responded to.

Tubbo said he wants to give an “unbiased perspective” on the situation but that he’s also “incredibly biased” because it involves his closest friends.

He mentioned grooming allegations that came out about Dream right around the time the Dream SMP server ended, and that he “believes” Dream released a video “disproving everything” he was accused of, but he also thinks “enough money can make anything disappear.”

Tubbo said he “understands that Dream has an autism diagnosis” so there can be “an element of reclaiming” with the slur he used, but that there’s a “difference between reclaiming a slur and then calling 15 million people the R slur.”

He claimed Dream uses the help he gave TommyInnit during “the worst of the doxxing and the swatting” in 2021 as a “gotcha.”

Tubbo said he “gets why” Dream “might be mad about the lies” that are being spread about him.

Jack Manifold streams and talks about Dream

On Jan. 11, Jack Mainfold, the co-host of TommyInnit’s “Shut Up I’m Talking” podcast and another ex-Dream SMP member, chimed in with his own stream surrounding the drama. Nothing in this stream has been brought up in the drama yet, but it could become important as it continues to unfold.

Dream streams on Twitch and talks about the drama

On Jan. 11, Dream went live on Twitch with the title “Let’s talk TommyInnit and Dream SMP Drama (Detective Dream).” His stream ran for just over three hours and he covered lots of different topics and points. Here are the key details discussed during this stream.

In response to Tubbo, Dreamsaid he released a video fully disproving the grooming allegations and that it “feels disingenuous” for Tubbo to claim otherwise. The video Dream previously released on this topic is called “The Truth” and the individuals who accused him admitted to lying, as he provided evidence in this video.

Addressing TommyInnit’s post on X (formerly Twitter), in which he mentioned Trump finally causing Dream to crack, Dream asked how he could post that about “someone you even at one point ever looked at as a friend.”

Dream said TommyInnit and his friends were “celebrating” and “supporting” Nicolas Cantu calling him slurs around a year ago.

In response to claims from Tubbo and others that Dream overstepped a boundary by reaching out to TommyInnit’s mom, Dream shared what he claimed to be the singular DM he sent her and the situation surrounding it. TommyInnit’s mom was replying to Dream fans on Twitter who were upset at TommyInnit’s portrayal of Dream in the “If YouTubers Were Honest…” video and Dream reached out to her to share why he and his fans were frustrated by it.

Dream said he does “not take credit for anybody’s success on the Dream SMP or anyone [he] did content with.”

Dream mentioned chats he’s had with several creators, including Tubbo, Jack Manifold, Ludwig, and others, in which he corrected several rumors and lies surrounding him.

TommyInnit posts a YouTube video about Dream

On Jan. 12, TommyInnit posted a YouTube video that’s nearly six minutes long titled “Dream.” He addresses several situations and points in the video, but all of the main takeaways are as follows.

He said “you can’t throw around the R slur” in response to the meme Dream posted and criticized him for doing so.

TommyInnit called Dream and his friends (GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap) “sexist” and claimed that the way they “talk about women behind the scenes is so sexist.”

He said Dream was “awful” to him four years ago and that he gave him YouTube advice when he was 16 that he then “held over [his] head for years.”

TommyInnit said “the Dream SMP, [Dream’s] success, just wouldn’t have happened without [him].”

He claimed Dream “harassed” his mother and that he tried to “harm” the relationship between them.

Tubbo streams again

Tubbo went live on Twitch again on Jan. 12 and spent nearly six hours reacting and responding to Dream’s Twitch stream. He didn’t really share anything new during this stream, but as the drama continues, it might be an important event to remember.

Dream says he’s making a video to respond

On TommyInnit’s YouTube video about him, Dream posted and deleted a reply. In this response, he said TommyInnit had “[attacked] and [lied] about [him] in front of his entire audience” and that he’s making a video to respond to it.

Dream responded in a now deleted community post to TommyInnit, where he stated he'd be responding in a video. Whether this is still the case, tho since this post has now been deleted. This situation is snowballing so quickly. pic.twitter.com/LDwxHvlhsm — Saammuel (@Saammuel) January 12, 2025

Since this response was deleted fairly quickly after it was posted, it’s currently unclear whether Dream is actually making a video. For now, this is where the timeline of events ends, but it’s likely more will soon follow.

