When does the Happy Ghast release in Minecraft?

The Happy Ghast is one of many new additions to Minecraft Live that will come later this year.

The Happy Ghast is a kinder version of the Nether Ghast we know and is friendly to players, even allowing you and three other players to ride it around the overworld for a sweet new transportation option. But when can you expect to get your hands on it and the other content coming in the Summer update?

When is the Happy Ghast coming to Minecraft?

The Happy Ghast is set to join Minecraft in the Summer Drop 2025 update. This update is assumed to be the 1.21.6 Java version and the 1.21.80 Bedrock Edition of the game. There is currently no official release date for either version, and neither is there one for the snapshot build.

The snapshot build will likely add new content over time before giving players a pre-release of all the available content as it might appear during the official launch. There is also no word on when the Happy Ghast will be added to the snapshot for players to try out, so it might be a long wait before we can get our hands on the new mob.

When the Happy Ghast gets added, it will first appear as a Dried Ghast found in the soul sand valleys of the Nether. You can also craft it using five Bone Blocks and four Ghast Tears. You need to take the Dried Ghast out of the Nether and into the overworld, where, when soaked with water over time, it’ll turn into a new passive mob known as the Ghastling.

The Ghastling will grow up to be a Happy Ghast, and it can be fed Snowballs to speed up its growth. When it grows into a Happy Ghast, you can ride it with a new item known as a Harness, which is also coming in the Summer update. Don’t worry if it runs off; you can bring it back to you using a Snowball.

As well as the Happy Ghast, the new gameplay update will have a Player Locator Bar appear in your game as a new UI element, letting you see the direction of other players in your world. So, when the update drops sometime this summer, there is a lot to get excited about.

