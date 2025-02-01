How to make an Anvil in Minecraft

An Anvil is a highly important item in Minecraft that helps you enhance your gear, elevating your gameplay experience in many ways. It isn’t hard to craft, but it could be tricky to make if you’re a new player.

Here’s everything you need to know to craft an Anvil in Minecraft.

Materials needed to craft an Anvil in Minecraft

You can find all sorts of ores in caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An Anvil is a metal crafting tool that can enchant items and repair and upgrade weapons, tools, and other gear in exchange for some experience points. It can also rename any gear you wish to distinguish in your inventory. To craft an Anvil, you’ll need a furnace, some iron ores, coal, and a crafting table.

A crafting table is the most basic and arguably most important object in Minecraft, and it can be used to craft almost everything in the game. You can make one by placing four wood planks in the 2×2 crafting grid. You can use any wood plank, such as birch, oak, acacia, dark oak, mangrove, bamboo, and more. A furnace is one of the game’s basic and most useful crafting items and can be made pretty easily. It is used to smelt raw materials, weapons, and gear and to cook some food. You can craft one with eight cobblestones on a crafting table.

You also need to get some coal for the furnace. Coal can be found as coal ore underground in caves or along mountainsides. You can mine coal with any pickaxe. After getting them, you’ll need to smelt the coal ore in a furnace to get usable coal. Place the coal ore on the top space of the furnace and some wood planks that serve as fuel on the bottom space to craft some usable coal.

After getting your furnace, coal, and crafting table, you’ll need to get three iron blocks and four iron ingots. To get these, you need some iron ore, which can be found in the Overworld and can be mined with a stone pickaxe or better. To craft an iron ingot, you need to smelt it. To do this, place the iron ore you mined in the top space of your furnace. You also need some coal in the bottom space for your furnace to work. Repeat this process until you get enough iron ingots. You can easily craft three iron blocks by placing an iron ingot in every slot of your crafting table, equating to nine in total. You’ll need to do this three times to get enough iron blocks.

How to craft an Anvil in Minecraft

Here’s how to craft an Anvil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have all your tools and materials, you can craft an Anvil. To create your Anvil, put three iron blocks in the top three spaces of your crafting table. Next, put an iron ingot in the center space and three iron ingots in the bottom three spaces. Do this correctly, and you will get an Anvil.

Crafting an Anvil will allow you to create powerful items and gear, helping you face multiple challenges the game has to throw at you, like The Creaking.

