The Mace is a very powerful melee weapon on its own, but you can make this Minecraft tool even more effective if you equip it with enchantments. Like all other weaponry, armor, and tools, there’s a select group of best enchantments for the Mace.

Recommended Videos

Some enchantments are only available for the Mace while others can be applied to an array of different types of gear, including the Mace. It can be tricky to figure out what enchantments work for this weapon, which makes the enchantment process decently confusing, so here are the best Mace enchantments in Minecraft.

Best Minecraft Mace enchantments

There’s a good amount of options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six best enchantments for the Mace in Minecraft, including Density, Wind Burst, Unbreaking, Mending, Fire Aspect, and Breach. Some of these enchantments conflict, though, so you can’t actually have all six equipped at once.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the best enchantments for the Mace in Minecraft and what benefits each one supplies.

Ranking Enchantment Levels One Density Five Two Wind Burst Three Three Unbreaking Three Four Mending One Five Fire Aspect Two Six Breach Four

1) Density V

The overall most effective enchantment you can equip your Mace with is Density V. This enchantment boosts the amount of damage you deal while falling, which is already the most powerful way to attack with this weapon. At Density V, the maximum level, the damage output is boosted by 2.5 hearts for each block level fallen.

Without this enchantment, your damage is increased based on how far you fall, so the greater the distance you fall, the more damage you do. With this enchantment active, your damage output when falling is massively boosted even further.

Density is a Mace-exclusive enchantment, which means you can’t apply it to any other weapon. It also conflicts with the Breach enchantment, so you can’t have both of them applied on the same Mace.

2) Wind Burst III

Wind Burst III is another Mace-exclusive enchantment and activates a strong knockback attack that lifts you into the air when you land a smash hit. It basically acts as a more powerful and effective version of a wind charge, which is the consumable weapon used by the hostile Breeze mob.

Although you can get most enchantments from an enchanting table, the Wind Burst enchantment can only be obtained from ominous vaults. This means you must venture into a Trial Chamber to unlock it.

Wind Burst is quite powerful when battling the Breeze mob. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3) Unbreaking III

Unbreaking III is an enchantment that can be applied to just about every type of weapon and armor, and it’s one of the most powerful ones you can get. This enchantment essentially decreases the amount of durability that’s consumed when you use your Mace, which helps it last longer before breaking.

Whether you’re enchanting armor like a helmet, tools like Pickaxes and Axes, or weapons like Tridents and Maces, Unbreaking is a must-have. I recommend not using your Mace at all until you have both this and the Mending enchantment equipped. Otherwise, you might spend all your hard-earned levels only to have your Mace end up breaking permanently.

4) Mending I

Mending I pairs perfectly with Unbreaking since they both work to increase the longevity of your Mace. This enchantment repairs the item it’s equipped on using experience, which means you can guarantee your items never break as long as you keep using them to perform experience-granting activities. With the Mace, this basically just means you need to keep vanquishing hostile mobs.

5) Fire Aspect II

The Fire Aspect II enchantment makes your Mace an even deadlier weapon that sets your target on fire when you land a hit. Your enemy remains on fire for a while, which means they continuously take fire damage in addition to the damage dealt by your hits.

Fire Aspect for your Mace is a simple and effective way to give yourself a damage output boost since you basically inflict a debuff that drains your opponents’ health so you can vanquish them more quickly.

Fire Aspect is one of my favorite enchantments to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6) Breach IV

The last strong enchantment for Maces in Minecraft is Breach IV, which is a very situational option. Breach conflicts with Density and is generally way less useful, which is why it’s the last enchantment you should consider.

The Breach enchantment decreases the effectiveness of armor on the mob, player, or other such entity you strike a hit against. This means it’s primarily suited to PvP situations and not that helpful in your average gameplay.

Breach isn’t a bad enchantment, but since it conflicts with Density, it’s usually best to choose Density instead. The effects of the Density enchantment are helpful in every situation, while Breach is only useful in a few. But if you’re planning on fighting lots of players, then you definitely want Breach on your side.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy