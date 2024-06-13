The Minecraft 1.21 update added Trial Chambers to the sandbox game, and these imposing locations are built specifically to offer combat challenges you can conquer for rewards. Finding Trial Chambers can be pretty tough, though.

These structures are very formidable and quite rare, so if you want to take one on, you need to be prepared. When you decide you’re up for the challenge, here’s how to find Trial Chambers in Minecraft.

How to find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft

X marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find a Trial Chamber in Minecraft, you need to locate a cartographer villager and purchase a trial explorer map. This process can be pretty tricky, so here are the exact steps you want to follow.

Find a village that has a cartographer . You can determine if one is present by looking for a villager hanging out near a cartography table. The cartographer also wears a gold monocole which makes them easy to identify among the villagers.

. You can determine if one is present by looking for a villager hanging out near a cartography table. The cartographer also wears a gold monocole which makes them easy to identify among the villagers. Trade with the cartographer until they become a journeyman, which is level three of this profession . You’ll need lots of emeralds, paper, compasses, and glass panes to quickly level them up.

. You’ll need lots of emeralds, paper, compasses, and glass panes to quickly level them up. Purchase a trial explorer map. This usually costs about 12 emeralds and one compass, but the price sometimes varies if the cartographer decides to give you a discount.

You have to complete lots of trades to get this map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travel to the spot marked with an X on the map. Once you find the right location, start digging and keep venturing down underground until you find the Trial Chamber you’re after.

Not every cartographer has the same stock, so, unfortunately, there is always a chance you might level up a villager to journeyman only to find out they don’t have the trial explorer map you’re after. This means you have to find another cartographer elsewhere. I recommend venturing to a new village entirely since I couldn’t get a trial explorer map from three different cartographers in the same village but managed to get one easily when I found one in a different town.

If you’re not interested in completing all the steps to track down one of these structures, you can also cheat to locate a Trial Chamber one instantly. Open the chat box and enter the following command to immediately find the closest one.

/locate structure minecraft:trial_chambers

Once you know where the nearest Trial Chamber is, you can teleport to it instantly by clicking on the coordinates or slowly make your way to the right spot by walking. If you’re planning to walk there, make sure you turn on coordinates so you can use them to find the right location.

Every Trial Chamber looks different, so you never know what you’ll find inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Trial Chambers in Minecraft

Trial Chambers exclusively spawn underground, making them very difficult to find without using either of the previously mentioned methods. You might happen across one while mining, but it’s pretty rare to do so.

This structure also will never spawn in any chunks that were loaded before the Minecraft 1.21 update launched. So, if you’re trying to find one on a world you started before this update was released, you’ll need to venture into terrain you know you have never visited before.

