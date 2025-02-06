All Minecraft Chicken variants and where to find them

Chickens are pretty abundant in every Minecraft world, but finding the different versions of this mob can be tricky. There are a few different Chicken variants you can find around the world, but each one only calls certain regions home.

Since this mob didn’t always have unique variants, you may not know where to find them. All variants have very specific spawn locations, so tracking them down is tough if you don’t know where to look. Here are all Chicken variants in Minecraft and where to find them.

All Chicken variants in Minecraft and their biomes

Chickens lay eggs frequently, so you can easily spawn even more of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find three Chicken variants wandering around different biomes in Minecraft. For now, these Chicken variants are only available to meet in the snapshot version of the game, but they’ll be officially added in the first content drop of 2025. When they are, we’ll update all relevant details here, but for now, hop into the latest preview version to find them.

Name Appearance Biome Classic Chicken Plains

Sunflower plains

Swamp

Forest

Flower forest

Birch forest

Old growth birch forest

Dark forest

Warm Chicken Jungle

Bamboo jungle

Sparse jungle

Badlands

Eroded badlands

Wooded badlands

Savanna

Savanna plateau

Windswept savanna Cold Chicken Windswept forest

Windswept hills

Windswept gravelly hills

Snowy taiga

Old growth spruce taiga

Old growth pine taiga

Taiga

Where to find Classic Chickens in Minecraft

The Classic Chicken is the variant you’re likely most familiar with since it was the only one you could find before Feb. 5, 2025. This Chicken calls most temperate biomes home and lays classic white eggs for you to collect.

This version of the Chicken essentially acts as the default version of this mob, which means it’s the one you’ll always get if you force a Chicken to spawn in any biome that is not assigned to the other variants. It can get a little confusing because certain biomes might seem hot or cold, like deserts and snow tundras, yet neither of these areas has Chickens that spawn naturally, which means you can only spawn Classic Chickens there.

Plains

Sunflower plains

Swamp

Forest

Flower forest

Birch forest

Old growth birch forest

Dark forest

Where to find Warm Chickens in Minecraft

Warm Chickens hang around some biomes that are considered warm. This version is a light tan-orange color and lays brown eggs. Depending on which biome you find them in, they’re either really easy to spot from far away or blend right in with the environment and are super easy to miss. They also can’t spawn in every warm biome, only a select group of them.

Jungle

Bamboo jungle

Sparse jungle

Badlands

Eroded badlands

Wooded badlands

Savanna

Savanna plateau

Windswept savanna

Where to find Cold Chickens in Minecraft

You can find Cold Chickens wandering around many cold biomes. This unique variant has blue-grey feathers and lays eggs that are the exact same color. They hang around lots of cold biomes, but not all of them since certain regions, like jagged peaks and snowy slopes, are too cold for them to naturally spawn in.

Windswept forest

Windswept hills

Windswept gravelly hills

Snowy taiga

Old growth spruce taiga

Old growth pine taiga

Taiga

You can sometimes come across the variants hanging out together if you manage to find a biome border with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re interested in finding more unique mobs, you may want to try finding all Cow variants, all Pig variants, and all Wolf variants next. There are also some special but dangerous hostile mobs you can seek out, like the Creaking, the Breeze, and the Warden.

