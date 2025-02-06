Forgot password
A group of Classic Chickens, Warn Chickens, and Cold Chickens swimming through water in Minecraft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Minecraft Chicken variants and where to find them

Gather some seeds to befriend them with ease.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Feb 6, 2025 10:46 am

Chickens are pretty abundant in every Minecraft world, but finding the different versions of this mob can be tricky. There are a few different Chicken variants you can find around the world, but each one only calls certain regions home.

Since this mob didn’t always have unique variants, you may not know where to find them. All variants have very specific spawn locations, so tracking them down is tough if you don’t know where to look. Here are all Chicken variants in Minecraft and where to find them.

Table of contents

All Chicken variants in Minecraft and their biomes

A flock of warm chickens gathered around the player in the badlands biome in minecraft
Chickens lay eggs frequently, so you can easily spawn even more of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find three Chicken variants wandering around different biomes in Minecraft. For now, these Chicken variants are only available to meet in the snapshot version of the game, but they’ll be officially added in the first content drop of 2025. When they are, we’ll update all relevant details here, but for now, hop into the latest preview version to find them.

NameAppearanceBiome
Classic ChickenA Classic Chicken in Minecraft. Plains
Sunflower plains
Swamp
Forest
Flower forest
Birch forest
Old growth birch forest
Dark forest
Warm ChickenA Warm Chicken in Minecraft.Jungle
Bamboo jungle
Sparse jungle
Badlands
Eroded badlands
Wooded badlands
Savanna
Savanna plateau
Windswept savanna
Cold ChickenA Cold Chicken in Minecraft.Windswept forest
Windswept hills
Windswept gravelly hills
Snowy taiga
Old growth spruce taiga
Old growth pine taiga
Taiga

Where to find Classic Chickens in Minecraft

The Classic Chicken is the variant you’re likely most familiar with since it was the only one you could find before Feb. 5, 2025. This Chicken calls most temperate biomes home and lays classic white eggs for you to collect.

This version of the Chicken essentially acts as the default version of this mob, which means it’s the one you’ll always get if you force a Chicken to spawn in any biome that is not assigned to the other variants. It can get a little confusing because certain biomes might seem hot or cold, like deserts and snow tundras, yet neither of these areas has Chickens that spawn naturally, which means you can only spawn Classic Chickens there.

  • Plains
  • Sunflower plains
  • Swamp
  • Forest
  • Flower forest
  • Birch forest
  • Old growth birch forest
  • Dark forest

Where to find Warm Chickens in Minecraft

Warm Chickens hang around some biomes that are considered warm. This version is a light tan-orange color and lays brown eggs. Depending on which biome you find them in, they’re either really easy to spot from far away or blend right in with the environment and are super easy to miss. They also can’t spawn in every warm biome, only a select group of them.

  • Jungle
  • Bamboo jungle
  • Sparse jungle
  • Badlands
  • Eroded badlands
  • Wooded badlands
  • Savanna
  • Savanna plateau
  • Windswept savanna

Where to find Cold Chickens in Minecraft

You can find Cold Chickens wandering around many cold biomes. This unique variant has blue-grey feathers and lays eggs that are the exact same color. They hang around lots of cold biomes, but not all of them since certain regions, like jagged peaks and snowy slopes, are too cold for them to naturally spawn in.

  • Windswept forest
  • Windswept hills
  • Windswept gravelly hills
  • Snowy taiga
  • Old growth spruce taiga
  • Old growth pine taiga
  • Taiga
Cold and classic chickens gathered in a forest by a player in Minecraft.
You can sometimes come across the variants hanging out together if you manage to find a biome border with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re interested in finding more unique mobs, you may want to try finding all Cow variants, all Pig variants, and all Wolf variants next. There are also some special but dangerous hostile mobs you can seek out, like the Creaking, the Breeze, and the Warden.

