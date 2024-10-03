There are all kinds of mobs you can meet in Minecraft ranging from adorable ones you can befriend to downright terrifying foes who are challenging to defeat. The Creaking is one of the most formidable enemies you’ll meet, which means you need to know how to find and beat it.

If you’re up for an intense and frightening combat challenge, tracking down a Creaking you can eliminate is a great option. It’s a fairly tricky enemy to find and fight though, so here’s how to find and beat the Creaking in Minecraft.

How to find the Creaking in Minecraft

It's right behind me, isn't it?

The Creaking mob can only be found in the pale garden biome in Minecraft. It also only spawns naturally at night since this biome is completely void of life as long as the sun is out. As soon as the sun is down, Creaking can spawn anywhere in any pale garden biome and there can be more than one present at any given time.

If you’re playing in Creative, you can spawn a Creaking anywhere at any time using a Creaking Spawn Egg. This type of Creaking doesn’t function right though since it can survive at any time of day, doesn’t have a Creaking heart, and can be killed normally. To experience what the Creaking can actually do, you need to come across a naturally spawned one in the pale garden biome.

What does the Creaking do in Minecraft?

The Creaking is a hostile mob that will charge at you and attack you whenever you look away from it. As long as you’re meeting its golden glowing eyes, you’re safe. But the second you turn away, this creature rushes to attack you immediately.

How to beat the Creaking in Minecraft

To defeat the Creaking in Minecraft, you need to find and destroy its Creaking heart. This block is randomly hidden somewhere in the pale oak trees within the pale garden biome.

You cannot attack the Creaking directly with any weapon. Hitting any naturally spawned version of this mob won’t do anything since it’s completely invulnerable until you get rid of its heart. If you want to beat a Creaking, you need to follow a couple of key steps. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to do to defeat this foe.

Find a Creaking . Each one has a unique Creaking heart in the area, so the first step is to find a specific mob to focus on.

. Each one has a unique Creaking heart in the area, so the first step is to find a specific mob to focus on. Hit the Creaking. Attacking doesn’t deal damage, but it does spawn some small glowing particles that point you in the right direction. It doesn’t matter whether you use a Mace, dirt block, Pickaxe, or your fist to hit the Creaking since nothing deals damage to it.

I can't decide whether this or the Warden is more terrifying.

Follow the particles . Whichever direction the particles point in is the way towards the Creaking heart, so head in whatever direction they go. It’s important you try to keep an eye on the Creaking while following the particles since it will try to kill you as soon as you look away. Taking down this mob with friends helping you out is a lot easier because of this.

. Whichever direction the particles point in is the way towards the Creaking heart, so head in whatever direction they go. It’s important you try to keep an eye on the Creaking while following the particles since it will try to kill you as soon as you look away. Taking down this mob with friends helping you out is a lot easier because of this. Break trees until you find the Creaking heart . You’re looking for a pale oak log with an orange marking running through the middle. It doesn’t glow or have any distinguishable difference beyond the orange marking on it, so it can be very tricky to spot. Break all trees and leaves you come across until you manage to find it. The Creaking heart is always covered by pale oak logs on all sides, so you need to break at least a few blocks to uncover it.

. You’re looking for a pale oak log with an orange marking running through the middle. It doesn’t glow or have any distinguishable difference beyond the orange marking on it, so it can be very tricky to spot. Break all trees and leaves you come across until you manage to find it. The Creaking heart is always covered by pale oak logs on all sides, so you need to break at least a few blocks to uncover it. Destroy the Creaking heart. I recommend using an Axe here to be as efficient as possible since it’s technically a half-wooden block, but you can use any tool or even your empty hand if needed.

Once you destroy the Creaking heart, the Creaking that’s tied to it immediately perishes. This creature falls to pieces when it dies, but unfortunately, it doesn’t drop any loot for you to grab. It’s also probably not the only Creaking wandering around the biome, so be wary as you continue traveling through it and repeat this process each time you find a new one.

It's an easy block to accidentally overlook.

Taking down a Creaking is a lot easier than facing the Warden in the deep dark biome, but it’s still downright terrifying. Be sure you have some strong protective gear like an enchanted helmet if you want to survive this tough fight.

