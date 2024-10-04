The Creaking heart is one of the most unique blocks you can get in Minecraft. Knowing how to find a Creaking heart is essential, regardless of whether you want to vanquish a Creaking or obtain a fun new decorative block.

Most blocks are pretty abundant throughout every Minecraft world, but the Creaking heart is not one of them. It’s a very tough block to track down, so here’s how to find a Creaking heart in Minecraft.

Where to find a Creaking heart in Minecraft

This block is always a tricky one to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can only find a Creaking heart in the pale garden biome. Every Creaking heart spawns surrounded by pale oak logs on all sides, so you’ll always find them buried deep in tree canopies.

Tracking down a Creaking heart can be very tough because of how well concealed they are, but there are two different ways you can efficiently track one down.

Hit a Creaking to track its heart . Every Creaking you find around the pale garden biome at night is tied to a Creaking heart somewhere nearby. When you hit a Creaking, particles appear next to it to guide you toward its heart. You can follow these particles to locate the tree where a Creaking heart is hidden. You may need to strike this hostile mob a few times to pinpoint the exact right location depending on how far away it is from its heart.

. Every Creaking you find around the pale garden biome at night is tied to a Creaking heart somewhere nearby. When you hit a Creaking, particles appear next to it to guide you toward its heart. You can follow these particles to locate the tree where a Creaking heart is hidden. You may need to strike this hostile mob a few times to pinpoint the exact right location depending on how far away it is from its heart. Search the forest, ideally in the daytime. Creaking hearts are always present in the pale garden biome, even when no Creaking are present in the daytime. If you don’t want to see or fight this hostile mob, you can visit its home region during the day to freely explore it without worrying. No Creaking can spawn as long as the sun is up, so make your way to this region and break trees at random until you find a Creaking heart. You can navigate this area from the tops of the tree canopies or by weaving around on the ground. Both options are good since no mobs will be present. An enchanted Axe is super useful for this task so you can gather extra resources and mine blocks more efficiently.

Once you find a Creaking heart, you can either break it or try to pick it up. If you want to break it to beat a Creaking, use any tool or even your empty hand to destroy it. If your goal is to add this block to your collection, you need a bit of extra help to obtain it.

Creaking can always point you in the right direction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get a Creaking heart in Minecraft

You can’t obtain a Creaking heart in the usual way you pick up blocks. Instead, there are two specific methods you can choose from to obtain this item.

Use Silk Touch . In Survival Minecraft, the only way to pick up a Creaking heart block is with the Silk Touch enchantment. This block will break if you use any tool on it that doesn’t have this enchantment.

. In Survival Minecraft, the only way to pick up a Creaking heart block is with the Silk Touch enchantment. This block will break if you use any tool on it that doesn’t have this enchantment. Use Creative. Without Silk Touch, the only way to acquire a Creaking heart is through the Creative menu. You can search for it and place one down instantly with this method.

Regardless of how you acquire your Creaking heart, you have to put in a bit of extra work if you want it to work properly. It can be used as simple decor since this block does nothing unless you set it up right, but if you want to use it to spawn your very own Creaking, there’s one extra step you need to take.

How to use a Creaking heart in Minecraft

To use a Creaking heart, you need to place two pale oak logs on either end of it. The pale oak logs essentially activate the Creaking heart so it can spawn a Creaking once night falls.

You need to make sure the Creaking heart block and the pale oak logs are lined up properly for this to work. They all need to be facing the same direction to make this work. It can be tricky to determine what the right direction is here, so think of it as a flow that only works when all blocks are pointed in the same direction.

You can set it up in two different ways. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll know your Creaking heart has been properly activated when it starts glowing orange. If the center of the heart stays colorless, the pale oak logs aren’t on the right ends of the block which means you need to correct their placement.

Once the Creaking heart is set up, you’ll see a Creaking spawn after the sun sets. You can use this block to spawn a Creaking anywhere in the world even outside of the pale garden biome.

Now that you know how to find a Creaking heart, you can move on to tackling other tricky Minecraft tasks. Some other features you may need help with are finding all armor trims, opening an Ominous Vault, and equipping the best Mace enchantments.

