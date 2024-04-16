Woodland Mansions are one of the most rare and formidable locations you can visit in Minecraft. If you haven’t visited one yet, you might be unsure how to go about finding and looting one.

These buildings are one of the ultimate challenges you can face, so it’s important to be prepared for anything before you venture into one. If you think you’re up to the task, here’s how to find and loot a Woodland Mansion in Minecraft.

How to find a Woodland Mansion in Minecraft

It’s a pretty imposing building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find a Woodland Mansion in Minecraft, you can either use a command to instantly reveal the location of one or obtain a map from a cartographer and make your way to one. The process looks very different depending on which method you choose.

If you want to use a command to find a Woodland Mansion , type /locate structure mansion into the chat box to reveal the coordinates of the closest one.

, type into the chat box to reveal the coordinates of the closest one. If you want to track down a Woodland Mansion without cheats , find a village with a Cartographer or make one yourself by placing a Cartography Table near an unemployed villager. Continuously trade with the Cartographer until they become a Journeyman , at which point you can trade with them for a Woodland Explorer Map . When you unlock the Woodland Explorer Map trade, the Cartographer will trade it to you for one Compass plus an amount of Emeralds usually ranging between 12 to 14 depending on the villager.

How to loot a Woodland Mansion in Minecraft

You’ve probably never seen this much fire in Minecraft before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can loot a Woodland Mansion in any way you like, but the overall best way to loot this massive structure is to burn it to the ground because chests don’t burn. This might seem extreme or unhelpful, but since most of the loot contained in a Woodland Mansion is well hidden, burning it down is the quickest and most efficient way to find the treasure you’re after.

When you burn a Woodland Mansion down, all of the rooms, walls, structures, and hostile mobs are destroyed, while the loot you want remains unharmed. If you don’t burn this building down, it’s a pretty tough structure to navigate through due to the massive number of rooms and dangerous mobs.

Even if you’re venturing into a Woodland Mansion in search of an Allay, you don’t need to worry about them either. The rooms they’re trapped in are completely made out of stone, which means they’ll also survive the fire and be available for you to befriend once the flames cease.

This is one of many chests left behind after the massive fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to preserve the Woodland Mansion to live in or use as part of a building project, you might need to implement a different method for looting. To loot a Woodland Mansion without completely destroying it, you need to use some kind of marking item like torches to help you keep track of your progress.

This method is a lot more difficult and tedious, but you basically want to navigate around each floor in a circle and mark all rooms you enter with torches so you don’t end up exploring the same room twice. Make sure you regularly break walls to check for hidden rooms since there are many throughout this structure.

Since Woodland Mansions are packed with very dangerous hostile mobs like the Evoker, you also need to bring heavily enchanted gear, including:

Enchanted armor This includes an enchanted helmet, an enchanted chestplate, enchanted leggings, and enchanted boots.

Enchanted weapons An enchanted sword, an enchanted bow, and an enchanted axe are recommended.

Enchanted tools An enchanted pickaxe is the only essential one, but any enhanced tools you have may come in handy here.



You need the best gear possible to take on all of these mobs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of which method of looting you choose, it’s a good idea to set up a small base right outside the mansion with a bed to set your spawn point and some chests where you can store any important items you don’t want to risk losing. You also might want to consider trying to tackle this task with friends, especially if you’re trying to fully loot the mansion without burning it down.

