How to get Yearn Cape in Minecraft Movie Live Event

Mojang is going hard in the Minecraft Movie promotion, bringing a Live Event for players to explore where the movie takes place while participating in minigames related to the movie’s events. You can also see a Minecraft version of the characters and get rewards for playing.

What is the Minecraft Movie Live Event?

Have you seen the Minecraft version of Jack Black? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Minecraft Movie Live Event takes players to a version of Midport Village, where the movie takes place. You can participate in both Bedrock and Java Edition. To participate, you just have to open the game and click on the “Play Movie Event” on the right side of the main menu.

It will ask you to download some Resource Packs and will connect you to the event’s server. You’ll be placed in Midport Village along with the other players participating in the event. You can explore the area, but there isn’t much you can interact with.

There is a place you enchant your weapons and another where you can buy some cosmetic items suchas a party popper, balloons, a bucket hat, and instruments. You’ll need to collect enough emeralds from the event activities or around the map to buy them, though.

There are three places you can travel to to complete quests: Wilderness, Outer Walls, and Mines. You can fast travel to them through the map in your inventory or by talking to the movie’s characters placed around the map. Each character has a glowing light going towards the sky, which makes it easier to find them in the village.

How to unlock the Yearn Cape in Minecraft Movie Live Event

Complete quests in the Live Event world. Image via Mojang Studios

The Yearn Cape is one of the rewards you can receive for participating in the Minecraft Movie Live Event. It features an art of a mineshaft “inspired by Steve’s longing for the mines,” according to Mojang. You’ll be able to claim the cape after the event is over on April 7.

There are six challenges you need to complete to get the Yearn Cape. Only the first two challenges are available so far, but they’ll be unlocked over the next days. Here are all available challenges and their rewards in the Minecraft Movie Live Event:

Challenge Tasks Rewards Defend the Village – Deliver five Wilderness Carts Get

– 100 Ore from the Mines

– Defend the Outer Walls from five enemy waves – Boots of Swiftness

– 500x Emeralds

– 1,000 EXP Ghasts Incoming Kill 20 Ghasts at the Outer Walls – Battle Cry Emote

– 500 Emeralds

– 1,000 EXP TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD



You can see the quests anytime by using the item in your inventory—it’s the scroll next to the map. Don’t click on the notice board next to Steve unless you want to see an unskipable credit roll. You can get the cape in both Bedrock and Java Edition as long as you use the same account.

How to to get Home and Menace capes

There are two additional capes you can get: the Home and Menace capes. They are inspired by Steve’s “love for the mines and the Nether portal’s aura of danger.” You can get them by watching a Minecraft creator for at least three minutes on Twitch to get the Home cape and doing the same on TikTok for the Menace cape.

