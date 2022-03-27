The rich world of Minecraft will become even more interesting with the upcoming Deep Dark biome, set to make its way to the game later this year. A recent snapshot showcased the Deep Dark in action with the Warden and functioning Sculk blocks. The Deep Dark has not been officially added into the regular game and official information so far only confirms it will release in 2022.

Although the Deep Dark biome itself isn’t in the game yet, players hoping to explore it as soon as possible can learn how to find the upcoming new biome early. Here’s how to find the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft when it releases.

How to find the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft

The Deep Dark biome is a rare underground area home to the Warden and various Sculk blocks. It will also become the location where new Ancient Cities will be found in the future.

Deep Dark biomes can be found anywhere below zero altitude (y level zero). This means players hoping to naturally find them simply need to mine down low or find a cave that runs deep to seek out the biome.

Generally, the best way to naturally find a Deep Dark biome is through exploring massive caves that go into y levels below zero. Deep Dark biomes seem usually seem to be connected to caves, and searching for the biome through already-created caves will likely be more efficient than trying to go mining for one.

If you don’t want to spend the time searching for a Deep Dark biome, you can also use the “/locate” command to find the nearest one. Open the chat using T, then type “/locatebiome minecraft:deep_dark” for the coordinates of the closest deep dark biome. You can either click on the coordinates to teleport directly to the biome or pull your coordinates and make your way to the deep dark by navigating to it.