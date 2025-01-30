Forgot password
A Minecraft player walking while holding wheat with a classic cow, warm cow, and cold cow following.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Minecraft

All Minecraft Cow variants and where to find them

With Wheat in your hand, they'll follow you anywhere.
Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jan 30, 2025 09:10 am

One of the most common mobs you’ll regularly run into as you travel around your Minecraft world is Cows. You can find them grazing around most biomes with a few different Cow variants available to meet and befriend, depending on what type of region you’re in.

Cows didn’t always have special variants, so you might not know how to track down the different versions. Each one calls different biomes home, so ensuring you’re in the right location is crucial for finding them. Here are all the Cow variants and how to find them in Minecraft.

All Cow variants in Minecraft and their biomes

A player standing on a jungle tree with four warm cows circled around them in Minecraft.
This friendly mob is a great creature to have hanging around your home base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Cow variants you can meet in Minecraft. For now, you can only meet them while playing in snapshot versions of the game, so you should choose the latest preview to find them.

They’ll eventually be added to the game permanently with the first Minecraft drop of 2025, and when they are, we’ll provide additional details here. For now, though, jump into a snapshot and get ready to travel around to find them.

NameAppearanceBiomes
Classic CowA classic black and grey cow in Minecraft. Plains
Sunflower plains
Swamp
Forest
Dark forest
Flower forest
Birch forest
Old growth birch forest
Warm CowA reddish colored warm cow with big horns in Minecraft.Badlands
Eroded badlands
Wooded badlands
Savanna
Savanna plateau
Windswept savanna
Jungle
Bamboo jungle
Sparse jungle
Cold CowA light orange cold cow in Minecraft.Taiga
Snowy taiga
Old growth spruce taiga
Old growth pine taiga
Windswept forest
Windswept hills
Windswept gravelly hills

Where to find Classic Cows in Minecraft

The Classic Cow variant is the original black-and-white Cow found throughout temperate biomes. It’s the only version that existed before the snapshot released on Jan. 29, 2025.

Most biomes that have average weather and don’t lean too hot or cold have these Cows wandering around them. If you use a Cow spawn egg in any of the biomes not listed here to force a Cow to spawn, it will always be this variant regardless of the area’s temperature.

  • Plains
  • Sunflower plains
  • Swamp
  • Forest
  • Dark forest
  • Flower forest
  • Birch forest
  • Old growth birch forest

Where to find Warm Cows in Minecraft

Warm Cows wander around various biomes that are considered warm. These reddish-brown Cows have massive horns, making them easy to distinguish from the other variants even though their coloring is similar to Cold Cows.

Cows don’t spawn in every biome, so you won’t find Warm Cows in all biomes you might consider warm. Deserts, for example, aren’t a biome where Cows spawn, so although this region is warm, Warm Cows never spawn in it.

  • Badlands
  • Eroded badlands
  • Wooded badlands
  • Savanna
  • Savanna plateau
  • Windswept savanna
  • Jungle
  • Bamboo jungle
  • Sparse jungle

Where to find Cold Cows in Minecraft

You can find Cold Cows wandering around many biomes that are considered cold. This variant is a light tan-orange color with medium-sized horns bigger than the Classic Cow’s but smaller than the Warm Cow’s. They look a lot furrier than the other two variants since Cold Cows have a nice coat of fur to keep them warm in the cold regions they graze around.

  • Taiga
  • Snowy taiga
  • Old growth spruce taiga
  • Old growth pine taiga
  • Windswept forest
  • Windswept hills
  • Windswept gravelly hills
A player standing on some snow in a taiga with cold cows and classic cows wandering around them in Minecraft.
If you find a border between two biomes, you might see two Cow variants at the same time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re working on finding all Cow variants, consider keeping an eye out for all Pig variants and all Wolf variants, too. There are a few different versions of both of these mobs, and you’ll likely come across them naturally as you work your way around different biomes looking for all three Cow variants.

During your travels, be wary of accidentally ending up in the pale garden biome. You won’t find any living creatures in this area except for the eerie Creaking, so be sure you know how to find a Creaking heart just in case you end up in this situation.

