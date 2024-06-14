There are all kinds of mobs you’ll meet around the world as you venture out and explore in Minecraft. Most mobs are passive or friendly, but others like the Breeze are quite hostile when you do find them, which means you need to know how to defeat them.

Many mobs are only found around one area, which means you might not know where to find them or you might instead accidentally stumble across a formidable foe and not know how to beat them. The Breeze can be a particularly tricky mob to deal with for either situation, so here’s how to find and beat a Breeze in Minecraft.

Where to find a Breeze in Minecraft

They look pretty grumpy all the time. Image via Mojang

You can find a Breeze in Minecraft around any Trial Chamber. You’ll never find Breeze anywhere else in the world, but they’re always present around these structures.

When you enter a Trial Chamber, there might not be a Breeze already out and about. If you don’t see or hear one, look for a Breeze spawner. You can tell them apart from other spawners by looking for a small tornado shape that matches the Breeze’s body swirling around inside. A Breeze should spawn automatically as soon as you get within the radius of the spawner.

How to defeat a Breeze in Minecraft

To beat a Breeze, you essentially want to do your best to avoid or block its attacks and land hits in between its powerful wind charge attacks. It’s also crucial you never fire any projectiles at any Breeze since they’re immune to them and can deflect them right back at you.

If you’ve faced a Blaze in the Nether, you have a solid idea of how to go up against the Breeze. This mob is basically a wind variant of the Blaze, which means you need to focus on not getting hit by its attacks and landing quick hits every time the Breeze stops attacking.

Having a shield equipped when facing this mob is essential. This will negate most damage from all attacks that the Breeze lands, although you’ll still experience some knockback from the wind.

Don’t let their wind attacks hit you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beyond this, I recommend bringing some strong enchanted armor, weapons, and tools into the battle. You need solid armor like an enchanted helmet for protection, powerful weapons like an enchanted Mace or Trident so you can deal effective damage, and reliable tools like an enchanted Pickaxe so you can quickly navigate obstacles if needed.

It’s also a good idea to set your respawn point at a bed inside or very close to the Trial Chamber in case you perish. You might consider setting up a small room with a chest by your bed too so you can store any loot you don’t want to risk losing. The Breeze isn’t as difficult to fight as some of the more formidable mobs like the Warden or End Dragon, but it can still be a tough battle if you’re not prepared.

