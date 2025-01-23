Fortnite x Minecraft might happen and players are already making a wishlist

Theories about which Fortnite collaboration will be next are always swirling around the gaming community, and it looks like Minecraft is the next big rumor. Although there is no confirmation from either Mojang Studios or Epic Games about this potential crossover, players are already debating what they want to see if the two gaming giants collaborate.

BackGamersF on X (formerly Twitter) posted an image showcasing Minecraft updates over the next four quarters. Although this image hasn’t been confirmed as coming directly from Mojang Studios, and there are a few indicators that it is fake, fans have gotten carried away with the possibility.

Could we see Minecraft Steve and is iconic Diamond Pickaxe in the Fortnite Item Shop? Image via Mojang

The iconic Minecraft diamond pickaxe is at the top of the Fortnite x Minecraft wishlist. The obvious choice for the Diamond Pickaxe in Fortnite is as a harvesting tool, but it would also be perfect as a pickaxe and back bling combo. Having it as both the back bling and pickaxe would open up the possibility for a reactive cosmetic where it could change from wood to stone all the way to Netherite. Reactive cosmetics usually change based on how many eliminations you have achieved or how long you have been in the game, but with the Diamond Pickaxe, it would be fun if it could indicate how many materials you have collected.

Many Fortnite players debated whether this collaboration would come in time for the Minecraft Movie, due for release in April 2025. There are suggestions that Minecraft cosmetics and skins in Fortnite would only work if they were taken from the movie starring Jack Black. If this isn’t the case, the vibe isn’t so optimistic. It seems people would rather see a game version of Minecraft Steve skin than Jack Black. Back in January, mcmovienews posted a playful take on what the Minecraft Movie characters would look like in the Fortnite Item Shop. They included a Creeper back bling and a diamond pickaxe tool, with skins for Jason Momoa as Garett Garrison, Jack Black as Steve, and Emma Myers as Natalie. Based on the reactions from many in the community, it doesn’t seem like the movie characters would be very popular.

Is Jack Black’s Minecraft Steve coming to Fortnite? Image via Warner Bros Studios

The other possibility, and one that seems more likely, is a Minecraft and LEGO Fortnite crossover. Minecraft-themed LEGO sets have been available since 2012, so having them in LEGO Fortnite would make perfect sense. Players could find Minecraft villages, outposts, temples, and pyramids in the Item Shop to recreate their worlds in LEGO Fortnite. If Minecraft was the next LEGO Fortnite season theme, you could see Nether Portals, Ender Dragons, and various mobs roaming your world.

Other leaked items show confirmed news, such as Hello Kitty and Minecraft Dungeon 2, suggesting the rest of the list may be valid. Despite nothing being confirmed, it isn’t the most unrealistic suggestion. And, as one user said, if we can have Skibidi Toilet in Fortnite, anything can happen.

