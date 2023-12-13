Fortnite Festival brings a fresh mix of free songs daily. Typically, they are the four tracks highlighted as Featured Songs and marked with a clock icon in the Backstage. That means you can play them in the Main Stage, on any instrument, even if you don’t own their Jam Tracks.
When new songs drop in Fortnite Festival, they enter the free-to-play list on release day. However, both New and Featured tracks change at 6pm CT, right when the Fortnite Shop resets. If you’re looking to keep a song for good, each one in rotation is available in the store.
Here’s the full list of Fortnite Festival songs available to play for free today, Dec. 13:
Every Fortnite Festival free song today (Dec. 13)
Featured
- The Killers – Mr. Brightside
- LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
- NF – The Search
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
New
- Queens of the Stone Age – Go With The Flow
- Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
- KT Tunstall – Suddenly I See
How to keep Featured and New tracks forever
To permanently add Fortnite Festival tracks to your collection, the only way is to purchase them for 500 V-Bucks in the Shop. This is your surefire method to access a song at any time, regardless of the current rotation. If you don’t buy them, the only other way to play a free song again is to wait until it appears as a Featured track in an upcoming rotation.
Given that the Fortnite Festival song list isn’t overly extensive, there’s a good chance you’ll see some songs reappear in the free rotation multiple times a week. You have to keep an eye on the list to not miss them!
No songs in Fortnite Festival: Causes and fixes
If you’re seeing no songs on your list in the backstage of Fortnite Festival, it’s probably a bug. Players will always have at least the daily free songs to play, even if they don’t own any Jam Tracks.
To fix the issue of seeing no songs in Fortnite Festival, close and open Fortnite again. This should solve your issues most of the time, as this error is usually a hiccup in your platform’s connection with Epic Games’ servers. Restarting the game will likely bring up the free songs list again. If it still doesn’t work, reset your PC or console and try again. If the issue persists, Epic Games servers are likely facing a widespread issue, and you should check the Epic Status Page for further information.