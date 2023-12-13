Fortnite Festival brings a fresh mix of free songs daily. Typically, they are the four tracks highlighted as Featured Songs and marked with a clock icon in the Backstage. That means you can play them in the Main Stage, on any instrument, even if you don’t own their Jam Tracks.

When new songs drop in Fortnite Festival, they enter the free-to-play list on release day. However, both New and Featured tracks change at 6pm CT, right when the Fortnite Shop resets. If you’re looking to keep a song for good, each one in rotation is available in the store. Here’s the full list of Fortnite Festival songs available to play for free today, Dec. 13:

Every Fortnite Festival free song today (Dec. 13) Look for the clock icon for free songs. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Featured The Killers – Mr. Brightside

– Mr. Brightside LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock

– Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock NF – The Search

– The Search Olivia Rodrigo – vampire New Queens of the Stone Age – Go With The Flow

– Go With The Flow Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

– Highway Tune KT Tunstall – Suddenly I See

How to keep Featured and New tracks forever To permanently add Fortnite Festival tracks to your collection, the only way is to purchase them for 500 V-Bucks in the Shop. This is your surefire method to access a song at any time, regardless of the current rotation. If you don’t buy them, the only other way to play a free song again is to wait until it appears as a Featured track in an upcoming rotation. Given that the Fortnite Festival song list isn’t overly extensive, there’s a good chance you’ll see some songs reappear in the free rotation multiple times a week. You have to keep an eye on the list to not miss them!