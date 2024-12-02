All Fortnite Chapter 6, season one Medallions and what they do

Medallions are some of the most powerful items you can acquire in Fortnite. There are unique ones available to collect in each season, so you might be interested in learning what your options are for Chapter Six, season one.

These items can be fairly tricky to find, but Medallions grant you special abilities you can’t acquire otherwise. They’re worth the effort it takes to track them down, so here are all of the Medallions you can get in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, and what each one does.

How to get all Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one

There are currently only two Medallions you can acquire in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one, both of which can be obtained by defeating specific bosses. These are quite different from Boons since they have much more powerful effects and there is only one of each present on the map.

Here’s how to get each Medallion, what it does, and where it can be found in Fortnite.

Icon Medallion Effect Location Boss Night Rose Medallion Causes all of your weapons to continuously reload themselves. Demon’s Dojo Night Rose Wanderer Shogun X Medallion Grants infinite stamina and invisibility when sprinting. Shogun’s Arena Shogun X

How to get the Night Rose Medallion in Fortnite

The Night Rose Medallion can only be acquired by defeating the Night Rose boss. She’s a very formidable foe found hanging out in the center of the tallest building at the Demon’s Dojo POI near the very northeast edge of the island.

She’s a pretty difficult enemy to defeat, so if you want to take her down, it’s essential you have some strong gear and you understand what abilities she has. Night Rose can teleport around, is controlled by a special puppet mask, and sometimes shoots fiery projectiles.

To defeat her, you need to alternate between targeting the red glowing eyes on the floating demon mask and the Night Rose herself when the mask disappears. You have to pay careful attention to ensure you’re choosing the right target if you want to eliminate her and claim the Medallion she drops. She’s also quite tough to eliminate on your own, so consider recruiting some friends to help you out if you’re having trouble taking her down.

How to get the Wanderer Shogun X Medallion in Fortnite

The Wanderer Shogun X Medallion can be obtained by beating Shogun X at the special floating island called Shogun’s Arena. This unique area doesn’t spawn until very late in the game, so you need to outlast lots of players to reach the point when you can acquire this special item. Shogun X will appear on the ground earlier on in the match, but he only drops his special Medallion later on when he moves up to his island.

The Shogun’s Arena works fairly similarly to the usual floating island mechanic seen in past seasons except it’s made up of a few small islands and features an imposing boss you must defeat. This means that there’s no exact location or time when the floating island spawns, and it instead randomly appears after lots of storm circles have passed.

You can usually expect the Shogun’s Arena area to show up when there are around 25 or fewer players left, but not always. A red island icon appears on the screen when this island shows up to let you know where it is.

Shogun X teleports randomly around the Shogun’s Arena once this location arrives. He’s a strong boss, so you should only take him on alone if you have a really solid collection of loot. Otherwise, I recommend only fighting him if you have some friends helping you out.

In addition to his special teleport ability, this boss also wields a Fire Oni Mask which can spew flaming projectiles at you. As long as you’re carefully watching for both special moves, you can get to work defeating this enemy however you like. I recommend aiming for his head, dodging as many attacks as you can, and jumping from island to island for safety to make quick work of this boss fight.

If you’re struggling to acquire good loot to take on either boss, consider tracking down Bushranger so you can open the Nightshift Forest Vault. This is one of the easiest ways to quickly obtain lots of powerful items.

