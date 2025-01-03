Plumbobs, Bella Goth, and Cow Plants: Fortnite players are manifesting a Sims collab

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations and crossovers with TV, movies, or other games, so adding The Sims is not out of the question. Fans on Reddit have been discussing what they would love to see if the time comes for their two favorite games to collide.

The idea started when one user posted their concept for a reactive Fortnite back bling in the shape of a Sims Plumbob. If you don’t know, the Plumbob is the official name for the color-changing diamond that hangs above a Sim’s head. Reddit user u/GummiphoneInstagram came up with a unique concept that would essentially be “pay-to-lose,” as the color of the Plumbob back bling changes depending on your health. This would mean the enemy could see your low HP status just by looking at you, which would certainly present a challenge.

The Plumbob back bling will be reactive and change colors. Image via u/GummiphoneInstgram on Reddit

While the idea is fun, other ideas sprang forth from others on Reddit. Perhaps the back bling could react to the number of eliminations the player got or their shots’ accuracy. Alternatively, the color could go from green to red as the game progresses. Others said they would prefer to select their own Plumbob color to reflect their mood that day.

It wouldn’t be the first time Epic Games added a reactive cosmetic to Fortnite. Some of the Slurp series skins change depending on how much shield you have, and one rare cape shows your health level as you progress. There are a bunch of animated back blings players love to use due to their fun reactions to being downed or opening chests, so the Plumbob would fit right in.

The idea of a Sims X Fortnite collab excited many users in r/FortNiteBR, with many begging for a Bella Goth skin, Agnes Crumplebottom, or the cute but deadly Cow Plant. Both games involve building, so even LEGO Fortnite could get a cute Sims build set. One user pointed out that this is a crossover destined to happen as both games are llama-obsessed, while others suggested more risqué additions like a pregnant Grim Reaper or Woohooing. The Sims has some iconic characters and lore that would fit right in with the world of Fortnite, but we should draw the line at a Woohoo emote.

