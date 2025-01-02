How to find Sgt Winter’s Secret Files in Fortnite

Fortnite’s last Winterinvestigation quest is finally here. You must take the final case from Noir in the Double-Checked list challenge and confront the final suspect, Sgt Winter, who is behind everyone joining the nice list for Christmas.

Unlike other Fortnite Winterinvestigation quests, this one requires you to find the Sgt Winter’s Secret Files in a set location instead of the usual three spots. If you don’t know the entrance to find the hidden files, the area is hard to reach, which exposes the true intentions of Sgt Winter, who is trying to send people away from the naughty list.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding the Sgt Winter’s Secret Files in Fortnite.

Fortnite Sgt Winter’s Secret Files Naughty or Nice list location guide

Go under the Foxy Floodgates point of interest using sewers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Sgt Winter’s Secret Files in Fortnite, you need to make your way to the Foxy Floodgate point of interest and find the entrance to the sewers. You can break the black sewer entrance using your weapons or trusty pickaxe once you find them on either side of the area. There are multiple ways of entering the sewers, but they all require you to break the entrance and make your way through the tunnels.

These two Sewer gates are easy to access. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports Use your pickaxe to break through the sewer gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is the Sgt Winter’s secret files. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach inside the sewers, head toward the center of the sewer where you will discover a bunch of black filing cabinets. You need to open them individually and double-check the last one with the list, which will showcase that Sgt Winter is the only person on the Naughty list.

As the point of interest is over the dam, you also have a sewer gate toward the flowing water, which comes with a launch pad, allowing you to quickly make your way back to the safe zone after completing the quest. If you want to complete the next part of the quest, head to the southern side of the Foxy Floodgate location, where you can find Sgt Winter and confront him to complete the Winterinvestigation quests in Fortnite.

