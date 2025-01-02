Tackling weekly quests is a great way to easily accumulate lots of XP in Fortnite. Sometimes they can be a bit tricky to navigate though, as is the case with the damage opponents in Shogun’s Arena task.

Once you fully understand everything this quest entails, it’s an easy enough one to get done. The toughest part is knowing where to find the right location for it, so here’s how to damage opponents in Shogun’s Arena in Fortnite.

Damage opponents in Shogun’s Arena in Fortnite, explained

Find an enemy at this special location and take them down to progress in this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the weekly damage opponents in Shogun’s Arena quest, you need to deal a total of 300 damage to enemies while present at this location. Since this quest calls for general opponents, you can freely choose to damage either other players or NPCs.

The Shogun X boss always appears at Shogun’s Arena, so if you’re up for a tough boss fight, this is a great enemy to fight for this task. He also has plenty of health, making him an easy target to quickly deal 300 damage against.

If you prefer to fight a player instead, you’ll have to wait for one to appear, which might take a while. There’s also no guarantee you’ll ever actually find a player at this spot since it just comes down to luck.

Regardless of which opponent you choose to face, you can deal damage however you see fit. This includes any regular weapon as well as special ones like the Typhoon Blade and Oni Masks.

Dealing damage at this spot to complete the quest is easy enough, but finding Shogun’s Arena is a bit trickier. It’s not a location that’s always available to visit, so there’s a decent chance you haven’t explored it yet.

Where is Shogun’s Arena in Fortnite?

Survival is key if you want to visit this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location of Shogun’s Arena changes every match. This area is essentially a special variant of the floating loot island for Chapter Six, season one which means it only spawns fairly late in each round. There’s no exact time it appears, but generally, it spawns when there are less than 30 players left and after the third or fourth storm circle. The exact timing varies though, so just do your best to live as long as possible if you want to travel to this location.

When Shogun’s Arena is spawning, you’ll see a red marker appear on your screen. You can look at it and mark it to track down the right location or open the map to mark it from there. It first appears as a red rift before transitioning to a collection of islands. This island is also marked by the Wanderer Shogun X Medallion marker until someone eliminates this foe.

Look for the red marker and track it to easily find this location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shogun’s Arena appears as a collection of five islands floating way up in the sky. You can get up to it by finding one of the many Air Sprites that spawn on the ground around it to give you a boost into the air.

The Shogun X Medallion is fairly popular, so although the Shogun’s Arena area might be fairly empty in some matches, it may be quite populated with enemies in others. Because of this, be sure to get there as swiftly as possible so you have time to deal damage against opponents for this task. This area stays until the end of the match after it spawns, but it might end up in the storm or have no opponents left to battle against if you don’t get to it fast enough.

While you’re already visiting this location to finish this weekly quest, consider working through all Kendo’s Calling quests at the same time. Some parts of this quest series can be tackled by fighting Shogun X at Shogun’s Arena, so finishing both at the same time is a great way to amass plenty of XP.

