All Fortnite OG season 3 Greatest Hits quests

A new Fortnite OG season has dropped with fun new quests to complete to win XP rewards. This season, you have the Fortnite OG season three Greatest Hits quests that involve dancing, finding dropped loot, and more. Find out how to complete all Fortnite OG season three Greatest Hits quests below.

How to complete all Fortnite OG season 3 quests

There are 10 quests during the first week, with another 10 to come later in the season. Each quest completed gets you 20,000 XP, making it a great way to level up your OG pass and your regular battle pass.

Complete quests alone or with friends. Image via Epic Games

Quest How to complete Reward Discover Lucky Landing Glide or travel by foot to the new Fortnite OG season three location, Lucky Landing, situated to the south of the map. 20,000 XP Search a chest at Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Shifty Shafts Visit each location and open at least one chest while you are there. 20,000 XP Summit three different mountains Climb any of the tallest areas on the map. They must be actual mountainous places, not just hilly areas! 20,000 XP Dance in three different Forbidden Locations Find any of the many No Dancing signs around the island and emote to your heart’s content. 20,000 XP Eliminate three players with weapons of Rare or better quality. Find a blue, purple, or gold weapon to eliminate enemies. Take down three enemy players to complete the quest. 20,000 XP Damage players with the Hunting Rifle or any other scoped weapon. You can complete this with a hunting rifle, a scoped assault rifle, or a sniper rifle. 20,000 XP Collect ten items from eliminated players You don’t have to eliminate the player yourself or even keep the items – just pick the weapons or items up from where they died. 20,000 XP Thank the Bus Driver five times On a controlled you press down on the D-pad to thank the bus driver. On keyboard, just press B. 20,000 XP Deal 300 damage to players beyond 20 meters using pistols. Grab any pistol, including the Hand Cannon, and make sure you damage the player from at least 20 meters away. 20,000 XP Gain 500 shields. Top up your shields whenever you can using potions and Slurp Juice, or a Chug Jug. 20,000 XP

We will keep you updated as more quests drop. For more OG fun, check out how to complete the Fortnite OG secret quests and what new weapons will be coming over the next few weeks.

