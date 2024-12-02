All Typhoon Blade chest locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 1

Like the old Kinetic Blade from Fortnite Chapter Four, season two, the Typhoon Blade is a must-have to battle enemies with style or get across the map quickly. Luckily, we have every Typhoon Blade location in Fortnite Chapter Six, season one.

Where to find Typhoon Blades in Fortnite

You can find Typhoon Blades in their dedicated stands, in Elemental or regular chests, or receive one as a reward for returning a Sprite at a Sprite Shrine. As chests and Shrine rewards are random, your best bet would be to visit any of the Typhoon Blade stands around the map to be guaranteed to pick one up.

The Typhoon Blade stands are located in a few locations across the map:

Shogun’s Solitude

Lost Lake

Masked Meadows

Bamboo maze south of Masked Meadows

Warrior’s Watch

Nightshift Forest

Demon Dojo

Magic Mosses

Find every Typhoon Blade stand in Chapter Six, season one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a high chance of getting a Typhoon Blade at any Elemental chest. These can be found at many named locations, such as:

Shogun’s Solitude

Warrior’s Watch

Demon’s Dojo

Seaport City

Canyon Crossing

How to use a Typhoon Blade in Fortnite

The Typhoon Blade allows you to move faster when equipped and sprint and jump higher when you have enough stamina. There are two main attacks, the first of which is a basic attack with 30 damage per hit and a 50-damage final hit. The Cyclone Smash launches you at the enemy and deals a 90-damage hit with a 90-second cooldown. Use it well and sparingly, as the blade loses durability with every use!

For more Fortnite weapons info, check out what other new weapons you can find in Chapter Six, season one, and what each of the bosses will drop once defeated.

