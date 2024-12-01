All Bosses and locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

A new Fortnite chapter means new NPCs to meet and bosses to battle! Fortnite Chapter 6, season one includes four types of bosses all around the map. We have the location of each of these bosses in Fortnite Chapter six, season one below.

All Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

There are two big bosses, one mid-sized boss, and two small boss NPCs to beat throughout the Fortnite map. The two toughest bosses are always found in the same locations. Night Rose Demon is at the Demon Dojo, and the Shogun X Final Boss spawns on the island as it approaches the end game.

Find every boss by looking for their icons on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other bosses, namely the Demon Warriors and the Shogun X, will spawn in random spots on the map. You can see where they have spawned at the start of each match by opening up the map and checking for the icons.

Demon Warriors

Find the Demon Warriors in two locations around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These boss NPCs are pretty easy to beat as they have relatively low health. They have two Demon Guards with them who also have low health. Find two Demon Warriors and their guards at random spots around the map, including the hut to the east of Shining Span, the bamboo maze south of Masked Meadows, near the Burd, and south of Whiffy Wharf. When defeated, they drop the Void Oni Mask and the Void Boon.

Shogun X

Find the Shogun X as he appears in random areas around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shogun is tougher than the Demon Warriors but not as tough as Night Rose or the final boss. He has a long health bar and shoots out powerful fireballs. Find him by watching the map when you drop from the Battle Bus as he spawns in random locations and can teleport through any of the red and purple gates. When defeated, he drops a Fire Boon, Fire Oni Mask, and a random mythic weapon.

Shogun X Final Boss

Defeat the final Shogun boss for mythic items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a tough boss to beat alone! The Shogun X final boss appears on the Shogun’s Arena spawn island after the fourth storm circle has passed. He can teleport around the area, make fire appear from the ground, and throw fire masks. The best way to beat him is to keep moving and get as many headshots as possible. When defeated, he drops the mythic Typhoon Blade and the Shogun X Fire Oni Mask.

Night Rose Demon

Find and defeat the Night Rose Demon in Fortnite Chapter 6, season one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Night Rose Demon is situated at the Demon Dojo, protected by Void Demon Guards. She and the Demon Mask that controls her are tough to beat, as you have to alternate between shooting Night Rose and then shooting the Demon Mask’s glowing red eyes. When defeated, she drops a mythic SMG, a medallion, and Night Rose’s Void Oni Mask.

