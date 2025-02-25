Fortnite players discover hidden wolf pack quest with very specific instructions

Fortnite Chapter Six has been full of surprises, from hidden vaults locked behind puzzles to secret quests. This season, players have discovered a secret quest you can complete only if you follow some specific instructions.

Information on the secret quest was uncovered by Fortnite leaks and news guy iFireMonkey on X. At first, all we knew was that players using a wolf outfit in a battle royale match could complete this secret Wolf Pack challenge. After testing it out a few times, it became clear that there was more to it than just wearing a wolf skin. Do we have to do a certain emote while wearing the outfit? Or visit a specific character, perhaps?

Complete the secret wolf pack quest by visiting a landmark as any wolf character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soon, more information was uncovered that showed there was a particular place players had to visit to complete the quest. Thanks to some Fortnite sleuths, the location for triggering the secret Wolf Pack quest has been discovered to be the Predator Peak landmark located south of Crime City. As Predator Peak is a landmark, it is not named on the map, but it is easy to spot—it’s a huge, wolf-shaped mountain covered in streaks of gold.

Land at the wolf’s feet to grab loot at the same time. Screenshot by dot Esports

To trigger the wolf pack quest, equip any wolf outfit and visit the Predator Peak. These are the skins that have been proven to work so far:

Andy Fangerson

Dire

Wolf

Ione

The Burning Wolf

Wendell

Grab your loot and go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will hear a wolf howl and the quest completion banner will pop up. If you are landing there straight from the Battle Bus, it is best to land at the wolf’s feet. Make sure you touch his claws to trigger the quest, and then look around for Slurp Barrels and chests around the paws. There is no XP reward for completing this secret quest as the skins required to complete it are all from the Shop or battle pass, making this a kind of pay-to-play Easter egg.

We are sure this isn’t the last surprise Epic Games has up its sleeves for Fortnite Chapter Six, and as the seasons roll on, we are sure to uncover more underground treasures, secret quests, and fun Easter eggs.

