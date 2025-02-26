All Fortnite Wanted: Skillet quests – complete walkthrough

Instead of saving the world, the current Fortnite season is all about executing the perfect bank heist. To help you along the path of becoming an expert criminal, a seasoned bank-robbing professional named Skillet is offering players tips via his personal quest line.

While the quest line is meant to help players out, the multiple objectives can get quite confusing and are also plagued with unforeseen bugs. If you need to complete the Wanted: Skillet quests in Fortnite, check out the full guide below.

All Wanted: Skillet quests and how to complete them

The entire Wanted: Skillet questline has six different stages and serves as a tutorial for breaking and entering vaults. By completing each quest you’ll earn 30,000 battle pass XP, for a whopping total of 180,000 XP.

Thankfully for players, you don’t have to speak with any NPCs to initiate the quests, so just drop right into a game to begin helping Skillet. If you need to access the quest page at any time, open the map and use the story tab to find Skillet’s objectives.

Here are all six stages you need to finish to complete the Wanted: Skillet quest line:

Stage one

You can find cash registers scattered around shops. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For the first portion of the quest, you’ll have to collect 150 Gold Bars from safes or cash registers found throughout the map.

There isn’t a dedicated location you need to visit to complete the quest since small safes and cash registers spawn throughout each POI. I recommend visiting locales like Canyon Crossing or Masked Meadows, as they have jewelry or convenience stores that typically spawn Cash Registers filled with gold.

Since each cash register contains roughly 50 gold, you may have to visit multiple locations to complete the quest.

Stage two

Skillet is always found in this Black Market locale. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The second portion of the questline is incredibly easy. Just head to Skillet’s hideout and speak with him about the heist.

You can find Skillet just north of Crime City within a Black Market, but there will also be a quest marker on the map that leads you directly to his location. While speaking with him, Skillet will inform you of your next steps.

Stage three

The five vaults always have the same spawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For the third stage of the quest, Skillet wants you to break into a vault by hitting weak points or using thermite.

Vaults can be found throughout this season’s map in the same five locations: Crime City, Masked Meadows, Seaport City, Lonewolf Lair, and Fletcher’s Train. Thermite is found throughout chests and on the ground and often spawns within Vault buildings to help speed up the process.

Thermite is the easiest way to break in. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To break into a vault, either use a melee attack or throw some Thermite at the vault door. This not only starts the heist but also spawns multiple NPC enemies that will attempt to stop you. Vaults typically have five stages you must complete before they can be unlocked, with each stage taking a set amount of time and spawning NPCs. At any point, you can throw extra Thermite at the Vault door to speed up this process.

Once you blow through the door, you can collect the rewards stashed inside and complete the quest stage.

Stage four

You’ll have to sabotage a total of three payphones. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that you’ve become an expert thief, it’s time to help out your associate Valentina in the fourth stage of the quest line. Valentina wants to break into Fletcher’s personal safe, and needs your help sabotaging payphones in Outlaw Oasis.

Once you arrive at the POI, you can walk up to any payphone and interact with it to sabotage the device. All the payphones within the POI will be glowing white and have an exclamation point above them, indicating their locations.

Stage Five

Valentina is found at the same location as the payphones. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fifth stage of the quest line is the most action-packed, as you’ll work alongside Valentina to break into Fletcher’s secret personal safe. Head to Outlaw Oasis and speak with Valentina about the break-in. After the discussion, Valentina will lead you to the safe’s location, where you’ll have to fight off NPCs together. After you defeat all the nearby enemies, Valentina will open the safe and complete this portion of the quest.

But there’s currently a widespread bug that prevents players from speaking with Valentina and finishing this portion of the quest line. Valentina has her own series of Wanted quests, and finishing these missions before you complete all the Skillet quests will cause a glitch that stops Valentina from spawning. If this occurs in your game, it will be physically impossible to progress beyond this stage.

Unfortunately for players, there aren’t any known workarounds at this time so you’ll just have to be patient and wait for a fix from Epic Games.

Stage six

You can spend gold at Black Markets. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For the final stage of the Wanted: Skillet quest line, you’ll have to spend 500 gold bars. Fortnite offers multiple ways to spend your bars, such as talking with NPCs scattered around the map and purchasing items or hiring them.

You can also use Gold Bars at the various Black Markets, where you can exchange them for powerful weapons and consumables. Once you’ve spent 500 bars, you’ll finish the entire quest chain and get your final XP reward.

