All Outlaw Midas quests and how to complete

The legendary gang leader who turns everything to gold just by touching it is back in Fortnite. Originally from Chapter Two, Midas has been on a mission to return to the island for a long time, and it looks like he has finally made it. Outlaw Midas brings some exciting quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, so let’s get into it.

All Golden Gunslinger quests in Fortnite

The Golden Gunslinger quests will come in multiple “drops” as the season progresses, starting on March 11, 2025. The quests offer rewards and XP in return, and if you are hoping to unlock Outlaw Midas and all his cosmetics, they will be worth completing as soon as possible. We will keep you updated as soon as the quests are released and we know more about what to expect.

Image via Epic Games

Quest How to complete Reward TBD – – TBD – – TBD – – TBD – –

How to complete all Outlaw Midas Outlaw Keycard quests

If the Golden Gunslinger quests weren’t enough, there are also some exciting community quests. As you complete the Outlaw Midas Outlaw Keycard quests, sections of the quest image will be revealed. As you complete the quests, the keycard will update, increasing in rarity, and eventually open new areas and services in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

Quest Reward Community Quest – Rob vaults and Cases alongside the Fortnite community. Unlocks the uncommon keycard Outlaw Keycard Quests – unlocked when the community quest is complete. Unknown

The Outlaw Keycard quests are a bit different from what you are used to in Fortnite, and instead of attempting to complete them alone, some of these quests are achieved as a community. Once you complete the community quest, everyone will earn membership to the Outlaw faction, earning yourself a keycard to the Black Market backrooms where all sorts of amazing weaponry can be found.

Keycard Rewards Uncommon Gain access to the backrooms to purchase exotic weapons and hire a bodyguard. Rare Access to the Outlaw Chest in the backrooms for more gold bars. Epic Access ability to purchase full load outs:

Skillet’s loadout – Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.

Keisha’s loadout – Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.

Joss’ loadout – Holo Twister AR, Pump & Dump, Rocket Drill, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon. Legendary Access to the Outlaw Chest that will also give a legendary item and a Dill Bit.

