This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
heist midas in fortnite trailer with explosions behind him
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All Outlaw Midas quests and how to complete

Get your hands on some exotic loot and free Dill Bits
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Mar 11, 2025 06:02 am

The legendary gang leader who turns everything to gold just by touching it is back in Fortnite. Originally from Chapter Two, Midas has been on a mission to return to the island for a long time, and it looks like he has finally made it. Outlaw Midas brings some exciting quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, so let’s get into it.

Table of contents

All Golden Gunslinger quests in Fortnite

The Golden Gunslinger quests will come in multiple “drops” as the season progresses, starting on March 11, 2025. The quests offer rewards and XP in return, and if you are hoping to unlock Outlaw Midas and all his cosmetics, they will be worth completing as soon as possible. We will keep you updated as soon as the quests are released and we know more about what to expect.

A teaser for the Outlaw Midas skin in Fortnite.
Image via Epic Games
QuestHow to completeReward
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD

How to complete all Outlaw Midas Outlaw Keycard quests

If the Golden Gunslinger quests weren’t enough, there are also some exciting community quests. As you complete the Outlaw Midas Outlaw Keycard quests, sections of the quest image will be revealed. As you complete the quests, the keycard will update, increasing in rarity, and eventually open new areas and services in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

QuestReward
Community Quest – Rob vaults and Cases alongside the Fortnite community.Unlocks the uncommon keycard
Outlaw Keycard Quests – unlocked when the community quest is complete.Unknown

The Outlaw Keycard quests are a bit different from what you are used to in Fortnite, and instead of attempting to complete them alone, some of these quests are achieved as a community. Once you complete the community quest, everyone will earn membership to the Outlaw faction, earning yourself a keycard to the Black Market backrooms where all sorts of amazing weaponry can be found.

KeycardRewards
UncommonGain access to the backrooms to purchase exotic weapons and hire a bodyguard.
RareAccess to the Outlaw Chest in the backrooms for more gold bars.
EpicAccess ability to purchase full load outs:
Skillet’s loadout – Sticky Grenade Launcher, Mammoth Pistol, Kneecapper, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.
Keisha’s loadout – Falcon Eye Sniper, Outlaw Shotgun, Gold Splashes, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.
Joss’ loadout – Holo Twister AR, Pump & Dump, Rocket Drill, Chug Jug, Gold Ammo Boon, Greed Boon.
LegendaryAccess to the Outlaw Chest that will also give a legendary item and a Dill Bit.
