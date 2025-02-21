How to get Thermite and open vaults in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

The vaults are back in Fortnite with Chapter Six, season two, but this time, there’s a new way of opening them. If previously you had to hunt down keycards to access the loot, all you need this time is a little bit of Thermite.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a complete guide on vaults in Fortnite, where to find them, and how to open them using Thermite.

How to get Thermite in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Everything you need for a good time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thermite is usually found around vaults or POIs that have a vault in Fortnite. Oftentimes, it’s simply lying on the ground for you to pick up. You can also find and loot duffle bags that are on the roofs or in the backstreets near the vault. The duffle bags drop Thermite alongside some other supplies. Every Thermite drop has three grenades that you can use to open vaults or deal damage.

How to open the vault in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Let the show begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get to the vault’s door and throw Thermite at it to start the robbery. While the door is opening, NPCs will spawn and attack you, from regular rank-and-file enemies to stronger, shielded enemies. After five stages, the door will open, and you can grab your loot, which often includes some rare chests, gold, and Dill Bits for you to spend at the Black Market.

everyone knows: When someone is opening the vault, other players can see that on the map.

You can significantly speed up the process by throwing additional Thermite onto the vault’s door or using the Sticky Grenade Launcher to damage the door. Regular firearms don’t work, so stock up on explosives before raiding a vault, and make sure to always be aware of nearby players.

All vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Pick your targets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In every game, there are five vaults that you can crack. They are in the same locations and are marked on the map. There’s a vault in the Crime City, Lonewolf Lair, Masked Meadows, Seaport City, and one on the Fletcher’s armored train.

The buildings with the vaults all look similar, with brown and gold colors. Be careful, though, as Fletcher is protecting one of these vaults. You can tell where he is by the wolf icon next to the vault marker. Cracking that vault will spawn Fletcher and his minions to attack you. Fletcher’s location is random every match, so keep an eye on the map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy