If you’re looking for a jewelry case in Fortnite, chances are you’re trying to complete one of those cryptic weekly quests and earn hefty XP. Locating a small box in a vast map full of POIs and enemies can seem complicated, but our guide definitely makes it easier.

One of the week seven’s quests in Fortnite’s Chapter Six, season two requires you to search a jewelry case, completing which gets you 30,000 XP toward seasonal progression. These boxes don’t contain weapons or armor like other loot cases in the game. Instead, they drop Gold bars and, if you’re lucky, Dill Bits, which you can exchange for Legendary and Mythic gear at Black Markets.

Whether you want to loot every one of these boxes on the island or just want to complete the quest, here’s how you can locate and search a jewelry case in Fortnite.

All jewelry case locations in Fortnite

You can find jewelry cases inside a Smash N’ Grab Jewelry Store. Added with Fortnite’s Chapter Six, season two update, these buildings spawn at fixed locations on the map every time, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding one.

There are a total of five Smash N’ Grab Jewelry Stores on the map. Here are the locations (marked by black pointers):

Find the jewelry cases and be a loot king. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whiffy Wharf

Canyon Crossing

Hopeful Heights

Near Pumped Power

Near Outlaw Oasis

If you’re having trouble locating these stores, you can always use the in-game quest tracker to track their exact locations. You can’t use the tracker if you’ve already completed the quest, though.

How to search a jewelry case in Fortnite

Before you get into the loot mode, Smash N’ Grab Jewelry Stores in Fortnite are guarded by a couple of NPCs. They’ll attack you as you try entering the store and looting boxes. Don’t worry—they’re fairly easy to defeat. But make sure you have some weapons and armor before you challenge them.

Jewelry case, anyone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After killing the guards, enter the store and look for a jewelry case: It’s pretty easy to recognize, with its outer covering made of glass and wood. Upon locating a jewelry case in Fortnite, approach it and trigger the “Rob Valuables” action to search it. You only have to search one case to complete the weekly quest, but you’ll usually find multiple of these in one store.

If you’re an XP hunter in Fortnite, try to loot every jewelry case you come across on the map. Not only do you get up to 500 XP for each opening, you also have the chance to earn a single token of the valuable Dill Bit currency from these rare boxes.

