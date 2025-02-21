All Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

With criminal gangs come some dodgy deals on the streets of Fortnite. Some of the stolen goods looted from around the island have ended up for sale on the Black Market. If you are looking for a place to buy legendary loot for a good price, you have come to the right place.

Where to find a Black Market in Fortnite

A few of the NPCs have a Black Market system where you can visit and purchase looted weapons and other items. As long as you have the Gold Bars or Dill Bits to spare, they will have what you need.

You will know when you are approaching a Black Market shop when you see a market stall icon ahead of you on the mini-map. Some of the gang, such as Skillet, Joss, and Keisha Cross, look after these stalls.

Shield for sale! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keisha’s Black Market

Keisha Cross can be found downstairs at the Slurp Room northwest of the rainbow fields. Keisha is selling this hot selection:

Thermite – 50 Gold

Epic Pulse Scanner – 200 Gold

Med Kit – 75 Gold

Shield Potion – 150 Gold

Vulture Boon – 1 Dill Bit

Legendary Striker Burst Rifle – 1 Dill Bit

Mythic Falcon Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit

Epic Plasma Burst Laser – 600 Gold Bars

Legendary Falcon Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit

Epic Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars

Epic Veiled Precision SMG – 600 Gold Bars

Epic Striker Burst Rifle – 600 Gold Bars

Spend your Dill Bits here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skillet’s Black Market

Skillet lives north of Crime City in a cave on a hillside. He can sell you a range of goodies, from simple medical kits to mythic weapons and more.

Med Kit – 75 Gold

Shield Potion – 150 Gold

Gold Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit

Thermite – 100 Gold Bars

Port-A-Cover – 100 Gold Bars

Epic Twinfire Auto Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars

Epic Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars

Epic Mammoth Pistol – 600 Gold Bars

Epic Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 600 Gold Bars

Mythic Enhance Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit

Legendary Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit

Legendary Mammoth Pistol – 1 Dill Bit

Legendary Sticky Grenade Launcher – 1 Dill Bit

Find Joss inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joss’s Black Market

Joss is in Magic Mosses, underground in a hut among the trees. You can tell which hut it is as it is covered in graffiti art. She is selling a bunch of cool loot for Gold Bars or Dill Bits.

Med Kit – 75 Gold Bars

Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars

Thermite – 100 Gold Bars

Adrenaline Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit

Gold Splash – 150 Gold Bars

Med Mist Smoke Grenade – 125 Gold Bars

Epic Holo Twister Assault Rifle – 600 Gold Bars

Epic Twinfire – 600 Gold Bars

Epic Plasma Burst Laser – 600 Gold Bars

Legendary Twinfire Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit

Mythic Enhanced Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 1 Dill Bit

Legendary Holo Twister Assault Rifle- 1 Dill Bit

