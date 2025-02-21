All Black Market locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

With criminal gangs come some dodgy deals on the streets of Fortnite. Some of the stolen goods looted from around the island have ended up for sale on the Black Market. If you are looking for a place to buy legendary loot for a good price, you have come to the right place.
Table of contents
Where to find a Black Market in Fortnite
A few of the NPCs have a Black Market system where you can visit and purchase looted weapons and other items. As long as you have the Gold Bars or Dill Bits to spare, they will have what you need.
You will know when you are approaching a Black Market shop when you see a market stall icon ahead of you on the mini-map. Some of the gang, such as Skillet, Joss, and Keisha Cross, look after these stalls.
Keisha’s Black Market
Keisha Cross can be found downstairs at the Slurp Room northwest of the rainbow fields. Keisha is selling this hot selection:
- Thermite – 50 Gold
- Epic Pulse Scanner – 200 Gold
- Med Kit – 75 Gold
- Shield Potion – 150 Gold
- Vulture Boon – 1 Dill Bit
- Legendary Striker Burst Rifle – 1 Dill Bit
- Mythic Falcon Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit
- Epic Plasma Burst Laser – 600 Gold Bars
- Legendary Falcon Eye Sniper – 1 Dill Bit
- Epic Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars
- Epic Veiled Precision SMG – 600 Gold Bars
- Epic Striker Burst Rifle – 600 Gold Bars
Skillet’s Black Market
Skillet lives north of Crime City in a cave on a hillside. He can sell you a range of goodies, from simple medical kits to mythic weapons and more.
- Med Kit – 75 Gold
- Shield Potion – 150 Gold
- Gold Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit
- Thermite – 100 Gold Bars
- Port-A-Cover – 100 Gold Bars
- Epic Twinfire Auto Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars
- Epic Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 600 Gold Bars
- Epic Mammoth Pistol – 600 Gold Bars
- Epic Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 600 Gold Bars
- Mythic Enhance Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit
- Legendary Sentinel Pump Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit
- Legendary Mammoth Pistol – 1 Dill Bit
- Legendary Sticky Grenade Launcher – 1 Dill Bit
Joss’s Black Market
Joss is in Magic Mosses, underground in a hut among the trees. You can tell which hut it is as it is covered in graffiti art. She is selling a bunch of cool loot for Gold Bars or Dill Bits.
- Med Kit – 75 Gold Bars
- Shield Potion – 150 Gold Bars
- Thermite – 100 Gold Bars
- Adrenaline Rush Boon – 1 Dill Bit
- Gold Splash – 150 Gold Bars
- Med Mist Smoke Grenade – 125 Gold Bars
- Epic Holo Twister Assault Rifle – 600 Gold Bars
- Epic Twinfire – 600 Gold Bars
- Epic Plasma Burst Laser – 600 Gold Bars
- Legendary Twinfire Shotgun – 1 Dill Bit
- Mythic Enhanced Collateral Damage Assault Rifle – 1 Dill Bit
- Legendary Holo Twister Assault Rifle- 1 Dill Bit
Published: Feb 21, 2025 10:46 am