How to complete all Fortnite Wanted: Baron quests

The Wanted: Baron quests are now live in Fortnite, and you have to complete each to unravel Dalgo and Baron’s plan to enter the Spirit Realm. There are many tricky quests to complete and progress the storyline.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble in your journey across all the quests, don’t worry—we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Wanted: Baron quests in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Wanted: Baron quests

Complete all the Wanted: Baron quests for extra XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six different quests to complete in Fortnite for the Wanted: Baron storyline event. You will be rewarded with 30,000 XP for each quest, allowing you to grab a total of 180,000 XP for your battle pass progress. You will also progress through the main storyline once you complete all the available tasks.

Having said that, here are all the quests you can complete in the Wanted: Baron storyline event.

Investigate the Lonewolf Lairs for clues

There are three locations at the Lonewolf Lair that you will need to scour through in search of three unique clues. These three clues are a stack of paper, a crate of bars, and a small golden mask. All three of these clues can be found at the office, inside the vault, and on the wall next to the vault, respectively.

Collecting these clues will allow you to complete the first quest and claim 30,000 XP in Fortnite.

Purchase a Legendary or better item from a Black Market

Buy any Legendary or better items from the Black Market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name suggests, head over to one of the Black Markets available across the island to complete this quest. However, you should have a considerable amount of Dill Bits to purchase Legendary, Mythic, or Exotic items in Fortnite.

There are various items to choose from, and some of them even keep cycling, giving you an even bigger pool to choose from in every game. Once you have collected enough Dill Bits, head over to any available Black Markets. Once there, you can simply select any item that is rated Legendary or higher and make a purchase to complete this quest and claim 30,000 XP.

Eliminate Baron’s Alpha Heavy Henchmen to collect orders

Baron’s Alpha Heavy Henchmen are easy to spot and tell apart from regular henchmen in Fortnite, as the former can be found dressed in red, carrying shotguns, and having two bars on their head, one for health and one for shield. They usually spawn randomly at vaults, but one always spawns at Forecast Towers after some duration into the match.

Take down three of these NPCs and collect the stack of papers they drop. This will allow you to learn more about Baron and Dalgo’s plans while completing the quest.

Rob the Armored Train or an Armored Transport

To complete this quest, you can rob the Armored Train or an Armored Transport. However, both processes are quite different, and you must choose which suits you better. Here are the processes involved for both of these tasks:

Armored Train : You need to get on the roof of the train with some Thermite in your inventory and take out the turrets present there. Once the turrets are down, you will need to use Thermite to blow up the vault door on the roof of the train. Take out the NPCs that spawn at this point before you can jump down through the vault door and claim your reward.

: You need to get on the roof of the train with some Thermite in your inventory and take out the turrets present there. Once the turrets are down, you will need to use Thermite to blow up the vault door on the roof of the train. Take out the NPCs that spawn at this point before you can jump down through the vault door and claim your reward. Armored Transport: Take out the driver and the passenger NPCs on the vehicle first. Then attach a Thermite to the back of the vehicle. This will result in several enemy NPCs spawning. Take them down and enter the back of the transport to claim your reward.

Going through either of these steps will allow you to complete this Wanted: Baron quest.

Investigate the Mask Workshop

A mysterious pink mist shrouds the Mask Workshop, and you need to figure out what it is about. You can find the Mask Workshop located in Masked Meadows, and you can spot the building from far thanks to the giant red mask on top of the structure. Like the Lonewolf Lairs, find three separate clues. Here’s a list of all the locations where you can find these clues:

Inside the Mask Shop, near the staircase leading down to the basement.

Inside Dalgo’s secret workshop, near the circuit board and machines.

By the crates of gold bars inside Dalgo’s secret workshop.

Once you have collected all the clues, you will have completed the penultimate Wanted: Baron quest in Fortnite. You need to complete all five of these quests before starting with the final one from this storyline event.

Report discoveries to Midas

After completing all the other quests and collecting all the available clues and information, head over to Midas, usually found at the Rouge Repairs Black Market, located northeast of Masked Meadows. You will have to meet Midas and pass on all the information and clues you gathered for the Wanted: Baron quest and progress through the main storyline.

For more on Fortnite, check out our guides on all April Fool’s quests or all Wanted: Keisha cross quests.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy