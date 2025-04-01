April Fool’s Day can be a day of watching out for tricks and fake stories from your favorite creators, but thankfully, some have taken the opportunity to just have a bit of fun with it. Today only, Fortnite has a cheeky set of quests to complete, helping you earn some bonus XP.

How to complete all Fortnite April Fool’s quests

Each of the eight Fortnite April Fool’s quest awards you with 2,000 XP upon completion, with a further 10,000 XP for every one, three, and five quests completed. This set of quests is only available for April Fool’s Day, so if you don’t finish them by April 2, you will miss out on all that bonus XP.

Place anything but first

What do you mean I cannot win this match!? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This quest goes against everything you know as a gamer. To get your 2,000 XP, you have to make sure you don’t get a victory royale. Any placement is fine, as long as it isn’t first place! So, just jump into a game and play your worst.

Break open chests instead of searching them

Some people actually do this, believe it or not. Why they wouldn’t just quickly open a chest for the XP alone is baffling, but there we go. Use your pickaxe to break open three chests without opening them first to get your 2,000 XP.

Touch grass

This could be the toughest challenge yet for dedicated gamers. Actually, all you have to do is run across any grassy area for sixty meters.

Drive safely on the road for 100 meters

Drive safe now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another challenge that goes against everything you know as a chaotic gamer. Cars are meant to be driven on the road, but so many of us just boost across the grass, off mountain tops, and through buildings for fun. Keep your car, SUV, or motorcycle on the road for 100 meters to claim your XP.

Land over here and over there

This quest gives you two places to land, one on the very eastern coast and one on the very western coast. The western location is the tennis court surrounded by yellow trees. The eastern location is the coastal building located across from a bridge to the northeast of Shining Span. Land in each area separately to claim your XP.

Find the coolest player on the island

Hey! It’s you! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Who is the coolest player on the island? It’s you, of course! Land anywhere on the island and find a bathroom with a mirror. Interact with it to claim your XP. For easy quest completion, land at the cabin on the mountain south of Brutal Boxcars.

Collect a non-fish from fishing

To complete this quest, visit any of the fishing spots, grab a fishing rod, and start fishing! All you want to do is collect at least one weapon or piece of ammo to complete the quest and earn your 2,000 XP.

Survive before collecting any weapons in the match

This may be tricky if you land somewhere busy, so make sure you stay away from sweaty locations like Crime City or Lonewolf Lair. Survive for two minutes (a whole 120 seconds) to complete the quest and claim your reward.

