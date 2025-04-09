How to find the Living Forest in Fortnite

Fortnite has featured many guest characters, references, and collaborations. One of the most recent examples is the Mortal Kombat collaboration, which introduced the Living Forest. It’s a creepy and intricately designed location you can visit this season.

Here’s all you need to know about The Living Forest and how to find it in Fortnite.

Fortnite Living Forest location

You can find it between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find The Living Forest between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs. You can land right from the bus to get to it directly, or start from either Whiffy Wharf or Brutal Boxcars to get there on foot. You’ll know you’re heading in the right direction once you see a dark forest in the distance.

What is the Living Forest?

The Living Forest has a spooky aesthetic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Living Forest is a location based on the forest of the same name from the Mortal Kombat series. It strongly resembles the forest’s depiction in Mortal Kombat 2011. It is a landmark added with update 34.21, specifically in Chapter Six, season two.

It replaced the Sleepwalker’s Peril from the first season of the chapter. The forest is hard to miss as it sports dark, dead trees with insidious-looking faces that change as you keep exploring it, as well as dimly lit lanterns. The forest noticeably changes to nighttime whenever you approach it, enhancing its spooky nature.

What can you find in the Living Forest?

The Living Forest doesn’t hold much but has several chests to unlock, and if you’re lucky, a Scorpion Kombat Pack to find. The forest is also where you can complete several Mortal Kombat-related quests, such as landing in the forest, which you can only do right after leaving the Battle Bus. Doing this will net you 30,000 XP.

This location is also a potential spawn point for Scorpion, an AI boss.. You shouldn’t have too much trouble fighting him if you have some decent items and weapons. Defeating him will also get you the enhanced Mythic Kombat Kit and the First Blood Medallion.

