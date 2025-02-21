Forgot password
Big Dill and The Brat shown in artwork for Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Image via Epic Games
All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

There are some new faces to meet in Chapter Six, season two.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 09:59 am

A new season brings some new friends to the Fortnite island. There will undoubtedly be a few familiar faces, too, so let’s see where every NPC hangs out in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.

Table of contents

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

NPCs can give clues to the Fortnite lore, offer help, and provide gifts, so we recommend you try to meet them all at least once. Some NPCs are even available to hire as teammates to give you backup whenever needed.

NPC list with map
All NPCs in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, there are 14 NPCs to meet scattered all across the map. If you want to meet one in particular or are missing some from your list, we have all the details you need right here.

Sub-Zero

sub-zero
Sub-Zero. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hire for 500 Gold Bars

Sub-Zero is on a hill in the forest area between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs. Nearby are a couple of chests, a port-a-loo, and a campfire for healing.

Joss

joss
Joss. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Activate a Rift for 450 Gold Bars

Joss is underground at Magic Mosses in her lab where she has a lot of interesting stuff for sale. In her lab are all kinds of loots for sale from shield potions to boons and legendary weapons. It can all be yours—for the right price.

Fishstick

fishstick
Fishstick. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Nothing for sale

Fishstick is wandering Brutal Boxcars in a confused state. He is up for a chat, but he has nothing for sale!

Cassidy Quinn

cassidy Quinn
Cassidy Quinn. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Falcon Eye Sniper for 300 Gold Bars

Cassidy is hanging out at Lonewolf Lair, outside of the main building, in a smaller place. She can sell you a sniper rifle, or you can loot the chest nearby and head into the lair.

Big Dill

big dill
Big Dill. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Med Mist Smoke Grenade for 125 Gold Bars

Big Dill is in Crime City on top of a building in the center of the area. He offers a Med Mist Snoke Grenade for 125 Gold Bars, and has some intel on some of the more colorful characters in Fortnite.

Vengeance Jones

vengeance jones
Vengeance Jones. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Holo Twister Rifle for 300 Gold Bars
  • Pulse Scanner for 200 Gold Bars
  • Healing

Jones is at the Demons Dojo, hanging out with Night Rose for some reason. He can help heal you up if you need it, or is there to sell you a rifle or Pulse Scanner for a few bars.

The Night Rose

night rose
Night Rose. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Veiled Precision SMG for 300 Gold Bars
  • Hired for 800 Gold Bars

The Night Rose is a lot calmer than she was last season and is walking about the main building at Demons Dojo with Jonesy. She has an SMG for sale, or she can accompany you as you adventure across the island.

Keisha Cross

keisha cross
Keisha Cross
  • Activate Rift for 450 Gold Bars

Keisha is in a building northeast of Masked Meadows, by the rainbow fields. She is underground with a bunch of loot and items for sale and can help you rift away for a few Gold Bars.

Valentina

valentina
Valentina. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Port-A-Cover for 200 Gold Bars

You can find Valentina at Outlaw Oasis, usually using her jump rope or dancing. She is selling a Port-A-Cover and can tell you all about how much committing a crime is like performing a beautiful ballet. She seems to really enjoy robbing bank vaults.

Jade

Jade
Jade. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Holo Twister Assault Rifle for 300 Gold Bars
  • Hire for 800 Gold Bars

Jade is on the rainbow fields to the northeast of Masked Meadows. You can hire her as a medic for 800 bars, which is pretty useful as she periodically splashes you with meds.

The Brat

the brat
The Brat. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Twinfire Auto Shotgun for 300 Gold Bars
  • Activate Rift for 450 Gold Bars

Kendo

kendo
Kendo. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Sentinel Pump Shotgun for 300 Gold Bars
  • Hire for 800 Gold Bars

Kendo is The Brat are found together at Shogun’s Solitude, sometimes fighting off an enemy NPC. Kendo can sell you a shotgun or be hired as a scout where he pings nearby chests and enemies.

Skillet

skillet
SKillet. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Activate Rift for 450 Gold Bars

There is an underground space north of Crime City where Skillet is hanging out. He can activate a rift for you if you need to make your way across the island quickly, or you can ask him about explosives and retirement—just watch what you say about his mama.

Shadow Blade Hope

shadow blade hope
Shadow Blade Hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Collateral Damage Assault Rifle for 300 Gold Bars

Shadow Blade Hope is at Hopeful Heights but without Jonesy this time. She can sell you an assault rifle, or spill some info if you ask nicely.

