All Fortnite Wanted: Keisha Cross quests – Complete walkthrough

This week is the turn of Keisha Cross, who has some challenges for you to complete for some extra XP. Let’s see how you can best complete the Fortnite Wanted: Keisha Cross quests in our complete walkthrough.

All Wanted: Keish Cross quests and how to complete

There are six challenges to complete in the Fortnite Wanted: Keisha Cross quests. Each one gives you 30,000 XP as a reward to help you level up your battle pass.

Score 200,000 trick points on a motorcycle

Get your backflip on! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a motorcycle easily by landing at a gas station or a named location; we usually find one at Foxy Floodgate. Check out parking lots and outside houses or stores to see if a motorcycle has been left nearby. Once you have claimed a bike, boost to the top of a hill or mountain and perform a backflip by pulling your left thumbstick back. Make sure to land safely to complete the trick. Do this a few times to get 200,000 points quickly.

Talk to Keisha about her plans

Speak to Keisha at her Black Market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get the lowdown on what Keisha plans by visiting her at the Black Market, where she hangs out. You can find this Black Market to the northwest of the rainbow fields in the southeast area of the map. While at the market, you can grab some loot and make a quick getaway buy purchasing a ride on a rift from Keisha.

Boost distance in a vehicle without leaving the road

Boost to complete the quest! Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one is pretty simple if you can find a stretch of road at least 200 meters long. You can attempt this on any section of the road if you have decent control when driving. We found it easier to land at Crime City, jump in a car, and boost along the stretch of road that heads north towards Shiny Shafts. Stay on the road, and do all 200 meters in one go to complete the challenge.

Deal damage to opponents while riding a motorcycle

Shoot them while riding the bike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find a motorcycle at a parking lot, gas station, or named location. We found one at the Burd gas station north of Shiny Shafts, and while it is not always guaranteed, it is worth checking out. Before you get on your bike, load up with a couple of weapons. A pistol and an assault rifle would work best. Drive around to find another player to deal damage to. Stay on the bike while firing and deal 200 damage to complete the challenge. This also works on guards, so you can always drive your bike to a vault and try to take out guards while on your motorcycle.

Buy an item from Cassidy Quinn

Find her at Lonewolf Lair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Cassidy Quinn in a building just outside Lonewolf Lair. She has Gold Splash, a Falcon Eye Sniper for sale if you have the Gold to pay her. The Falcon Eye Sniper is only available to those players who have completed the Sniper Rifle Expertise quests.

Eliminate five opponents with Exotic weapons

Buy an Exotic for 1 Dill Bit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully, this quest is not as tricky as it first appears, as ‘opponents’ means anyone from enemy players to guards at vaults. You can buy Exotic weapons for 1 Dill Bit in any backroom in the Black Markets. You can choose from:

Lawless Blink Pump & Dump

Lawless Stink Rifle

Lawless Shockwave Rocket Launcher

Lawless Trinity Assault Rifle

Lawless Heavy Impact Tracking Rifle

Once you have completed that final quest, the Wanted: Keisha Cross quests are done, and you can move on to the next set.

