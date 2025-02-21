All new items and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Finding your new favorite weapon is one of the most exciting things about a new Fortnite season. Fortnite Chapter Six, season two has added a bunch of great weapons and other exciting new items to help you blow up vaults and vehicles and generally cause mayhem.

Recommended Videos

All weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

This season’s loadout will be one of the most explosive we have seen to date! Fortnite Chapter Six, season two has added new ways to take out the enemy, open vaults, and get into armored vehicles. Let’s see what you can get your hands on when you jump into Fortnite Lawless.

New weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

We are starting off strong with Thermite, an essential explosive if you want to run a successful vault heist. There are no Vault Keys this season, but instead, you will have to set some Thermite in place and blow holes in vaults or armored vehicles. Every Vaut has weak spots that need to be removed to make the process easier, and that is where the new Plasma Burst Lazer can come in handy.

Midas has a job for you. Image via Epic Games

A new shotgun will also come into play a little bit later this season. The Pump & Dump is a dual-wielding shotgun guaranteed to cause absolute devastation to the enemy. If the Pump & Dump isn’t your style, you could always try the Outlaw Shotgun with its smaller mag size but buffed damage. Maybe you prefer a fast-firing weapon like an SMG? The new Lawless Hoprock SMG will not only rip through enemies fast, but also give you an anti-gravity Hoprock effect.

If you prefer to use traversal weapons to get around the island or escape a sticky situation, you have two choices this season. The first is the Rocket Drill, which sounds like it will be similar to the Rocket Ram. You will be able to boost across an area and through structures, and it should cause about 50 damage per hit. The Kneecapper is this season’s katana weapon, enabling you to move around quickly and deal decent melee damage. It will be interesting to see if it is as controversial as last season’s Typhoon Blade.

Boom! Image via Epic Games

Sharpshooting players who prefer a long-distance hit will be pleased to hear a new Falcon Eye sniper rifle is coming in Chapter Six, season two. If you prefer something more mid-range, you’ll probably prefer the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle.

Thanks to this season’s Mortal Kombat crossover, you will find Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit with its icy abilities. These are bound to bring some chaos to close combat fights.

New items in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Alongside the weaponry will be some utility items to help you track down enemies, heal up, and grant other buffs as you play. The new Pulse Scanner will ping any nearby enemies, allowing you to either go after them or avoid them! Providing a bit of extra protection is the Port-A-Cover, which will be especially handy in Zero Build mode.

New healing items are also coming to Chapter Six, season two, starting with the Med-Mist Grande, a helpful gadget when your teammates are in dire straits. And finally, the Gold Splash offers you a Gold Rush ability to make you rich and heals 20 HP.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy