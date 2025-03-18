Clix achieves ‘dream come true’ with new Fortnite Icon Series skin

Clix is the latest name to join the Fortnite Icon Series.

Cody “Clix” Conrad is coming as the next Fortnite Icon Skin, achieving a “dream come true” for the streamer.

In 2019, at just 14, Clix qualified for the Fortnite World Cup and has progressed into one of the most-watched Fortnite Twitch streamers in the world. He’s now taking another big leap with a new skin coming on March 22.

Two styles. Image via Epic Games

The Clix skin in Fortnite has two styles, with the default showing a suit and the other providing a Gamer Clix style, and puts the streamer in the ranks of Mr Beast, Loserfruit, Lazarbeam, and others by joining the Icon Series ranks.

Speaking to Epic Games, in quotes distributed to Dot Esports, Clix expressed it was a “dream come true” to receive a skin and that the 14-year-old version of him “wouldn’t believe it,” with the whole experience being “unreal.”

The introduction of Clix’s Icon Series skin comes alongside the Clix Icon Cup, beginning March 21, where the top points-earning trios in each region will be awarded the entire Clix Bundle before it hits the shop, while those who finish within the second-highest tier unlocking the Sparx Outfit.

For Creative players, Clix is bringing a new island to Fortnite with Clix Tycoon, where players become aspiring content creators, earn followers, and develop a streaming career—unlocking house upgrades, vacation homes, and cars and creating their own gaming organization. Clix Tycoon is accessible with the island code: 9730-2169-8778.

All Content Creator Fortnite Icon Series skins

The table below shows all the content creators who have received a Fortnite Icon Series skin and their release dates.

Name Release date Ninja Jan. 17, 2020 Loserfruit June 22, 2020 Lachlan Nov. 13, 2020 TheGrefg Jan. 17, 2021 Lazarbeam March 5, 2021 Bugha July 21, 2021 Chica May 8, 2022 Ali-A May 20, 2022 SypherPK Sept. 23, 2022 MrBeast Dec. 15, 2022 Flakes Power Feb. 26, 2023 Khaby Lame Aug. 25, 2023 Frosted Beast Dec. 20, 2023 Nick Eh 30 June 15, 2024 El Rubius Sept. 25, 2024 Clix March 22, 2025

