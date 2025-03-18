Clix achieves ‘dream come true’ with new Fortnite Icon Series skin

Cody “Clix” Conrad is coming as the next Fortnite Icon Skin, achieving a “dream come true” for the streamer.
In 2019, at just 14, Clix qualified for the Fortnite World Cup and has progressed into one of the most-watched Fortnite Twitch streamers in the world. He’s now taking another big leap with a new skin coming on March 22.
The Clix skin in Fortnite has two styles, with the default showing a suit and the other providing a Gamer Clix style, and puts the streamer in the ranks of Mr Beast, Loserfruit, Lazarbeam, and others by joining the Icon Series ranks.
Speaking to Epic Games, in quotes distributed to Dot Esports, Clix expressed it was a “dream come true” to receive a skin and that the 14-year-old version of him “wouldn’t believe it,” with the whole experience being “unreal.”
The introduction of Clix’s Icon Series skin comes alongside the Clix Icon Cup, beginning March 21, where the top points-earning trios in each region will be awarded the entire Clix Bundle before it hits the shop, while those who finish within the second-highest tier unlocking the Sparx Outfit.
For Creative players, Clix is bringing a new island to Fortnite with Clix Tycoon, where players become aspiring content creators, earn followers, and develop a streaming career—unlocking house upgrades, vacation homes, and cars and creating their own gaming organization. Clix Tycoon is accessible with the island code: 9730-2169-8778.
All Content Creator Fortnite Icon Series skins
The table below shows all the content creators who have received a Fortnite Icon Series skin and their release dates.
|Name
|Release date
|Ninja
|Jan. 17, 2020
|Loserfruit
|June 22, 2020
|Lachlan
|Nov. 13, 2020
|TheGrefg
|Jan. 17, 2021
|Lazarbeam
|March 5, 2021
|Bugha
|July 21, 2021
|Chica
|May 8, 2022
|Ali-A
|May 20, 2022
|SypherPK
|Sept. 23, 2022
|MrBeast
|Dec. 15, 2022
|Flakes Power
|Feb. 26, 2023
|Khaby Lame
|Aug. 25, 2023
|Frosted Beast
|Dec. 20, 2023
|Nick Eh 30
|June 15, 2024
|El Rubius
|Sept. 25, 2024
|Clix
|March 22, 2025
Published: Mar 18, 2025 08:13 am