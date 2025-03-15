All Fortnite Wanted: Midas quests – complete walkthrough

As part of the Fortnite Lawless season, you have a bunch of story quests to complete from characters around the island. This week is the turn of Outlaw Midas, the bad boy with a golden touch. Let’s see what he wants you to do in the Fortnite Wanted Midas quests.

All Wanted: Outlaw Midas quests and how to complete them

There are six challenges to complete in the Fortnite Wanted: Outlaw Midas quests. Each gives 30K Xp, so they can give a good boost to unlocking your battle pass this season.

Complete a SHADOW Briefing to earn Midas’ trust

Find and complete a SHADOW Briefing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This quest may bamboozle some players who haven’t noticed the SHADOW Briefing computers around the island since they were added in Chapter Six, season one. About ten of these are usually dotted about the map, each spawning in any of the 21 fixed locations. Unfortunately, they are not marked on the main map. To find one, check any of the named locations first. As you near the location of a SHADOW Briefing, you will see a laptop icon on the mini-map. Complete the SHADOW Briefing in that match to fulfill the quest.

Spend 1,000 Bars in Black Markets to bribe the Outlaws

Open the chest to complete the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a simple quest from Outlaw Midas, as long as no other players are there to buy the items in the Black Market. Visit any of the three Black Market locations – Magic Mosses, Rainbow Fields, or Crime City – and spend 1,000 Gold Bars. The best way to do this is to buy one epic-rarity weapon and some health items like Shield Pots or Med Kits.

Open an Outlaw Chest with a rare or better Outlaw Keycard

Unlock an Outlaw Chest in the Black Market backrooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Outlaw Chests can be found in the backrooms of the Black Market. These special chests can only be unlocked once you have a rare or better Outlaw Keybard. This keycard upgrade is available after you complete ten Outlaw Keycard quests. Once you have a blue (rare) or better keycard, you can access all the amazing weaponry and items inside and complete the quest.

Equip the Sensor Backpack and scan for 3 Mysterious Energy Signatures

Head to the north of Canyon Crossing (follow the quest so the precise area is marked on your map) and open the blue chest. This will equip the Sensor Backpack. Visit each of the three marked locations and interact with them to scan the Mysterious Energy Signature and complete the quest.

Steal a copy of the Mask Maker’s Book from the Mask Maker’s Hideout

Some of you may remember the story from last season involving Diago and the masks. Well, this is who Midas is talking about. The Mask Maker’s Hideout is the underground lair where Daigo was hiding last season. Find it in the northern area of Masked Meadows. Investigate a book on the floor to complete the quest.

Talk to Midas about the Zero Point Shard

Outlaw Midas has something to tell you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To speak to Midas and finish the quests, travel to the Black Market near the rainbow fields. Outlaw Midas is in the backrooms. Speak to him, hear what he has to say, and your Wanted: Midas quests are complete.

