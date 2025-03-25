Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during OG season 3 update

Fortnite is preparing for the release of the OG Chapter One, season three update featuring a lot of content from the inaugural chapter of the game. Apart from beloved POIs and LTMs, this update will also feature a bunch of gear and weapons being brought back to the game.

There’s also a new battle pass featuring cosmetics inspired by the classic chapter one season three era of Fortnite.

Here’s why the Fortnite servers aren’t responding during the v34.20 update.

Why are Fortnite servers down?

Grab new cosmetics inspired by the original season three. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite servers are down for the rolling out of the v34.20 update. This update aims to bring back OG Chapter One, season three, into the game, along with a bunch of inspired and original content from that phase. The battle pass will feature inspired cosmetics such as Power Punk, Mecha R3X, and Sir Raven, inspired by Power Chord, Rex, and Raven from the classic season three, respectively.

Additionally, weapons like Guided Missile, Hand Cannon, and Hunting Rifle are also making a return with the release of the update. To top that off, the Lucky Landing POI is also returning to the island, along with the mysterious meteor that was visible in the sky during season three.

When will Fortnite servers be back up?

Lucky Landing makes a return in the OG season three. Image via Epic Games

According to the Epic Games Public Status website, the downtime for update v34.20 started on March 25 at 2am CT and is expected to last until 3:30am CT. But the update might arrive slightly sooner or later. The best way to stay on top of any possible delays is by checking the Epic Games Public Status website and the Fortnite Status X (formerly Twittter) account.

You can download the update files during the downtime before the servers go back up. Downloading the update during the downtime will allow you to jump directly into the game as soon as the servers go back up without having to wait any further.

