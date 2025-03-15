All Fortnite Shadow Briefing locations in Chapter 6 season 2

Shadow Briefing terminals are still around the island in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two. They are not the most popular feature in the season, but since the briefings are now part of the Wanted: Midas Keycard quests, you are probably wondering where they are now located.

How to find and use the Fortnite Shadow Briefing terminals

Accept and complete the challenge for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shadow Briefing terminals are positioned around the map and offer various challenges where, if accepted and completed, you can get rewards like XP, Gold Bars, loot and more. The challenges are usually timed and can only be completed in the match that you accepted it in. Keep this in mind if you are attempting the Wanted: Midas challenges.

There are three types of Shadow Briefing, each with its own challenge and reward.

Plunder – places two rare chests in the ground nearby: Search or break open buried rare chests within 5 minutes.

– places two rare chests in the ground nearby: Supply Drop – calls in a Supply Drop nearby: Search the Supply Drop within 5 minutes.

– calls in a Supply Drop nearby: Armory – grants an uncommon weapon relevant to the challenge: Deal 100 damage to enemy players while hip-firing with a shotgun within 5 minutes. Headshot an enemy player once with a pistol/SMG within 5 minutes. Deal 100 damage to enemy players within 15 meters with a shotgun/SMG within 5 minutes. Deal 150 damage while aiming down the sights with a pistol/assault rifle within 5 minutes.

– grants an uncommon weapon relevant to the challenge:

Where to find Shadow Briefing terminals

All Shadow Briefing locations. Image remix by Dot Esports

The Shadow Briefing terminals can be discovered around the island and spawn in up to 10 of 21 locations. You are most likely to find one in a named location, but they can be near landmarks, too. When you land or visit an area, look on your minimap for the small laptop icon.

In the field southwest of Crime City

By the manor house southwest of Outlaw Oasis

Shiny Shafts

Canyon Crossing

Shogun’s Solitude

Bamboo Maze south of Masked Meadows

Hopeful Heights

Kappa Kappa Factory

Foxy Floodgate

Seaport City

House north of Shining Span

Demon’s Dojo

Outskirts of Pumped Power

Brutal Boxcars

Magic Mosses

Warehouse near Whiffy Wharf

Railway southwest of Whiffy Wharf

Mountains southwest of Flooded Frogs

Coast northeast of Flooded Frogs

Outside the houses northwest of Flooded Frogs

