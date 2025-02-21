Forgot password
Big Dill and The Brat shown in artwork for Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All new locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

Being bad never felt so good.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 05:05 am

A new Fortnite season means new locations to explore, and Chapter Six, season two is filled with eye-catching POIs to loot. We’ve highlighted them all below to ensure you don’t miss out.

The criminal underworld is the main focus of the new season. It slams into the island alongside the remaining Japanese-inspired locations from season one, resulting in huge landscape changes on the established Fortnite map.

Table of contents

All Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2 new locations

A Fortnite map for Chapter Six, season two with new locations marked.
New drop spots. Remix by Dot Esports

Epic added four new locations to the Chapter Six map in season two, and all are on the west side of the Fortnite island—which means some of your favorite locations from season one are still there to be explored.

From season one, Warrior’s Watch and Lost Lake are among the locations to be replaced, the former being no surprise given what happened during the live event towards the end of last season.

Details on all four of the new locations are below.

Crime City

The Crime City location in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Belly of the beast. Image via Epic Games

Crime City is the central point for the criminal underworld in Chapter Six, season two, replacing Warrior’s Watch on the map. This POI is located north of Canyon Crossing and west of Foxy Floodgate.

Crime City is full of locations to check out and loot, including the Hostile Hotel, Wise Guys Bookstore, and the Launder Mat.

Outlaw Oasis

The Outlaw Oasis location in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Kick back and relax. Image via Epic Games

In the new season, Outlaw Oasis replaces the Nightshift Forest and is located directly west of Crime City. It is north of Shogun’s Solitude on the southwestern point of the map and has a central position on the western side of the island.

Outlaw Oasis is described as a “high-end hangout luxury spa and resort” where those from the criminal underworld can relax after an action-packed day full of breaking into vaults and being a general nuisance.

Shiny Shafts

The Shiny Shafts location in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Shafted. Image via Epic Games

Shiny Shafts replaces Twinkle Terrace in the new season, which was found just above Nightshift Terrace, but now the mining operation is found north of Outlaw Oasis. You can also head south from Whiffy Wharf to reach this location.

Shiny Shafts is where Fletcher Kane mines for gold, so rather than robbing the banks for bars, you can go directly to the source. There is plenty to explore above and below ground.

Lonewolf Lair

Lonewolf Lair in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two.
Hungry like the wolf. Image via Epic Games

Lonewolf Lair replaces Lost Lake for the new season and is one of the POIs near the middle of the map. Head south from Flooded Frogs, west from Brutal Boxcars, or north from Foxy Floodgate to get there.

Lonewolf Lair is the hideout of Fletcher Kane, a new boss you need to face off against to earn the new Unstoppable Medallion.

