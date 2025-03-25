All forbidden dance locations in Fortnite OG season 3

One of the many new quests for Fortnite OG, season three requires you to dance like no one is watching because if they are, you’ll more than likely get shot in the back. If you are struggling to find the locations of al the forbidden dace locations in Fortnite OG, we are here to help.

How to find a forbidden dance location in Fortnite OG

The forbidden dance locations are those No Dancing signs you have probably spotted in a few places around the island. In the Fortnite Chapter Six map, there is even one that flings you from the cliff edge if you dance nearby. In Fortnite OG, however, there is no need to worry about being eliminated by a no dancing sign. This season asks you to seek out three of these places and dance brazenly in front of each one.

Dance at three of these signs. Image by Dot Esports

Completing the quest is easy enough; approach a forbidden dance sign and start an emote. The quest should show as complete straight away, and you can move on to the next one. Do this three times and you’ll receive 20K XP for your troubles. The trickiest parts is finding these signs, and dancing in front of each one without getting shot at! To help you with this, we have the location of every sign, and three we recommend you try out to see if you can complete the quest in one match.

The signs are located in the following places:

The metal llama located to the north of Junk Junction.

The parking lot and picnic area to the west of Anarchy Acres.

Just northwest of Wailing Woods.

The racetrack to the east of the map.

Retail Row.

Salty Springs.

Loot Lake.

Tilted Towers.

The hill to the west of Pleasant Park.

Greasy Grove.

Just outside Snobby Shores.

Fatal Fields.

Flush Factory

The buildings to the west of Moisty Mire.

Dance, rebel! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three locations you could dance at if you want to try and complete this quest in one match: Junk Junction, the hill near Pleasant Park, and Snobby Shores. These areas all line the coast to the west, and are out of the way of a lot of the action, leaving you time and space to dance your heart out safely.

There is also the other side of the island with the three locations to the southeast: the racetrack, outside of Moisty Mire, and Fatal Fields. Fatal Fields can be busy at times, but it could be clear of potential threats if you go there last.

After you have finished with that quest, check out the Fortnite OG, season three secret quests you can complete for some extra XP.

