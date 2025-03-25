How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Image via Epic Games
All weapons in Fortnite OG season 3

Has your OG favorite returned?
Rowan Jones
Published: Mar 25, 2025 05:24 am

One of the best things about every Fortnite OG season is seeing the return of your old favorite items, weapons, and POIs. Now Fortnite OG season three is here, you can drop into a game and find many of the old weapons you loved are back. Read on to find out what weapons you can expect in Fortnite OG season three.

All new and returning weapons and items in Fortnite OG season 3

This season is set to be an explosive one, with so many hard-hitting and heavy weapons returning to the loot pool. You will also see the return of Loot Llamas and Vending machines this season! These are the new weapons you should expect to see return to Fortnite OG season three right now:

  • Hunting Rifle – a high-damage, long-range weapon, especially deadly in the right hands.
  • Hand Cannon – perfect for dealing massive damage from mid-range.
  • Guided Missile – explosive chaos that you can control remotely.
rex mech shooting weapon fortnite
The heavy shotgun is back. Image via Epic Games

The following weapons will be added to Fortnite OG season three as the season goes on:

  • Remote Explosive – a sneaky way to explode your enemies and destroy their structures.
  • Heavy Shotgun – slow fire rate but heavy on the damage.
  • Clingers – sticky little explosives that can do big damage when thrown accurately.
  • Port-A-Fort – take cover in an instant.
  • Light Machine Gun – fast-firing with medium damage if you can control the kickback.

If your favorite is not on the list above, do not worry! Plenty is returning to season three from the previous season. These weapons will be returning to Fortnite OG season three but may be removed as the season progresses:

  • Rocket Launcher
  • Grenade Launcher
  • Minigun
  • Pistol
  • Suppressed Pistol
  • Revolver
  • Assault Rifle
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Bolt-Action Sniper
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Crossbow
  • Suppressed SMG
port a fort item in fortnite
Port-A-Fort will return. Image via Epic Games

Some of the items from Fortnite OG season two will also return for the start of season three but may end up disappearing towards the end. You can still use traps and Vending Machines in Zero Build and Launch Pads despite not having materials to build floors or walls.

  • Chug Jug
  • Slurp Juice
  • Port-A-Bunker
  • Shield Potions
  • Launch Pads
  • Damage Traps
  • Smoke Grenade
  • Impulse Grenade
  • Cozy Campfire
  • Boogie Bombs
  • Bushes
  • Med Kits
  • Bandages

Next up, check out what you can unlock in the Fortnite OG season three pass, from new outfits to special style-themed pickaxes and gliders.

