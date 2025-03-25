All Fortnite OG season 3 pass rewards

Fortnite OG season three has crash-landed with a new loot pool and an OG pass full of fresh cosmetics. Here’s what you can expect from this latest OG season if you purchase the Fortnite OG season three pass.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite OG season three pass

Each OG pass so far has been inspired by the original Fortnite season’s popular cosmetics and battle pass outfits, and Fortnite OG season three is no different. This season, you can find 45 OG pass tiers full of Chapter One, season three-inspired skins, and other cosmetics from the pink-haired Power Chord to Jonesy’s Rex outfit.

How to unlock the Fortnite OG season three pass

You can unlock the free tier rewards without doing anything more than leveling up as you play. You can purchase the Fortnite OG season three pass for 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock the premium reward track and every cosmetic available. Fortnite Crew subscribers will automatically have the pass, with both free and premium tracks available.

All Fortnite OG season three pass rewards

This Fortnite season, you can unlock three outfits, among other unique items:

Power Punk – a customizable female skin with pink hair and a removable helmet.

– a customizable female skin with pink hair and a removable helmet. Mecha R3X – is it a man? Is it a dinosaur? Is it a robot? Find him in the OG season three pass to find out.

– is it a man? Is it a dinosaur? Is it a robot? Find him in the OG season three pass to find out. Sir Raven – a dark and brooding cross between Raven and the knight outfits, complete with a regal, feathery cloak.

Each skin will be nestled in the Fortnite OG season three pass with matching accessories, emotes, and loading screens. Sir Raven’s themed cosmetics include the Fowl Mantle Back Bling, Power Punk brings The Rebel Pickaxe, and Mecha R3X has his own Horizon Rider Glider so he can land on the island in style. Here is what you can unlock from each page in the Fortnite OG season three pass.

Page one

Page one. Image via iFireMonkey on X

The first page brings the first Power Punk outfit with her removable helmet, back bling, glider, guitar (that can also be used as a harvesting tool), and emote. You can also unlock a new wrap, spray, and banner icon.

Reward Type Power Punk Outfit Anarchist’s Amp Back Bling The Storms Spray Punk Powerglider Glider Power Punk Banner Icon The Rebel Guitar including The Rebel Jam Track Punk Show Emote Punk Rock Spray

Page two

Page two. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Page two brings a Power Punk shiny pink style, a new contrail, a fresh glider, back bling, and guitar styles. There is also another loading screen and an emoticon.

Reward Type Pastel Skulls Contrail Bubblegum Punk Powerglider Glider The Storms – Live! Loading Screen The Rebel (Punk Pink) Guitar Bubblegum Punk Amp Back Bling Crypunk Emoticon Bubblegum Power Punk Outfit style

Page three

Page three. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Mecha R3X stars on the third page of the Fortnite OG season three pass. He brings an emote, pickaxe, themed glider, contrail, and tail back bling. Mecha R3X also has a loading screen and emoticon to unlock.

Reward Type Bone Breaker Emote Dine and Dash Loading Screen R3X Claws Pickaxe Horizon Rider Glider Toony R3X Emoticon Saur Soarer Contrail R3X Tail Back Bling Mecha R3X Outfit

Page four

Page four. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Page four brings a shiny silver style for Mecha R3X with a matching tail, glider, back bling, and pickaxe. There is also a spray, wrap, and banner icon to unlock.

Reward Type Extinction Armor R3X Claws Pickaxe Mecha Wrecks Wrap R3X The Dominator Spray Extinction Armor R3X Tail Back Bling R3X Banner Icon Extinction Armor Horizon Rider Glider Extinction Armor R3X Outfit style

Page five

Page five. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Sir Raven heads up the fifth page of the Fortnite OG season three pass with his smart knight-style outfit and trademark purple glowing eyes. This page also has a glider, sword pickaxe, feathered back bling, banner icon, spray, and wrap.

Reward Type Nevermore Wings Glider The Pinfeather Pickaxe Sir Raven Banner Icon Fowl Mantle Back Bling Nighfall Contrail The Raven Knight Spray Sir Raven’s Honor Wrap Sir Raven Outfit

Page six

Page six. Image via iFireMonkey on X

The final page of the pass has alternative styles for Sir Raven’s outfit and cosmetics, as well as an emoticon, loading screen, and dramatic emote.

Reward Type Storm’s End Pinfeather Pickaxe Ravenheart Emoticon Knight of The Storm Loading Screen Storm’s End Nevermore Wings Glider Raven’s Legion Emote Storm’s End Fowl Mantle Back Bling Storm’s End Sir Raven Outfit style

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy