og season three trailer shot
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

All Fortnite OG season 3 pass rewards

Are you ready for OG season three?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Mar 25, 2025 05:11 am

Fortnite OG season three has crash-landed with a new loot pool and an OG pass full of fresh cosmetics. Here’s what you can expect from this latest OG season if you purchase the Fortnite OG season three pass.

Table of contents

Fortnite OG season three pass

Each OG pass so far has been inspired by the original Fortnite season’s popular cosmetics and battle pass outfits, and Fortnite OG season three is no different. This season, you can find 45 OG pass tiers full of Chapter One, season three-inspired skins, and other cosmetics from the pink-haired Power Chord to Jonesy’s Rex outfit.

How to unlock the Fortnite OG season three pass

You can unlock the free tier rewards without doing anything more than leveling up as you play. You can purchase the Fortnite OG season three pass for 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock the premium reward track and every cosmetic available. Fortnite Crew subscribers will automatically have the pass, with both free and premium tracks available.

All Fortnite OG season three pass rewards

This Fortnite season, you can unlock three outfits, among other unique items:

  • Power Punk – a customizable female skin with pink hair and a removable helmet.
  • Mecha R3X – is it a man? Is it a dinosaur? Is it a robot? Find him in the OG season three pass to find out.
  • Sir Raven – a dark and brooding cross between Raven and the knight outfits, complete with a regal, feathery cloak.

Each skin will be nestled in the Fortnite OG season three pass with matching accessories, emotes, and loading screens. Sir Raven’s themed cosmetics include the Fowl Mantle Back Bling, Power Punk brings The Rebel Pickaxe, and Mecha R3X has his own Horizon Rider Glider so he can land on the island in style. Here is what you can unlock from each page in the Fortnite OG season three pass.

Page one

og season three pass page one
Page one. Image via iFireMonkey on X

The first page brings the first Power Punk outfit with her removable helmet, back bling, glider, guitar (that can also be used as a harvesting tool), and emote. You can also unlock a new wrap, spray, and banner icon.

RewardType
Power PunkOutfit
Anarchist’s AmpBack Bling
The Storms Spray
Punk PowergliderGlider
Power PunkBanner Icon
The RebelGuitar including The Rebel Jam Track
Punk ShowEmote
Punk RockSpray

Page two

og season three pass page 2
Page two. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Page two brings a Power Punk shiny pink style, a new contrail, a fresh glider, back bling, and guitar styles. There is also another loading screen and an emoticon.

RewardType
Pastel SkullsContrail
Bubblegum Punk PowergliderGlider
The Storms – Live!Loading Screen
The Rebel (Punk Pink)Guitar
Bubblegum Punk AmpBack Bling
CrypunkEmoticon
Bubblegum Power PunkOutfit style

Page three

og season three pass page 3
Page three. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Mecha R3X stars on the third page of the Fortnite OG season three pass. He brings an emote, pickaxe, themed glider, contrail, and tail back bling. Mecha R3X also has a loading screen and emoticon to unlock.

RewardType
Bone BreakerEmote
Dine and DashLoading Screen
R3X ClawsPickaxe
Horizon RiderGlider
Toony R3XEmoticon
Saur SoarerContrail
R3X TailBack Bling
Mecha R3XOutfit

Page four

og pass season 3 page 4
Page four. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Page four brings a shiny silver style for Mecha R3X with a matching tail, glider, back bling, and pickaxe. There is also a spray, wrap, and banner icon to unlock.

RewardType
Extinction Armor R3X ClawsPickaxe
Mecha WrecksWrap
R3X The Dominator Spray
Extinction Armor R3X Tail Back Bling
R3XBanner Icon
Extinction Armor Horizon RiderGlider
Extinction Armor R3XOutfit style

Page five

og season 3 pass page 5
Page five. Image via iFireMonkey on X

Sir Raven heads up the fifth page of the Fortnite OG season three pass with his smart knight-style outfit and trademark purple glowing eyes. This page also has a glider, sword pickaxe, feathered back bling, banner icon, spray, and wrap.

RewardType
Nevermore WingsGlider
The PinfeatherPickaxe
Sir RavenBanner Icon
Fowl MantleBack Bling
NighfallContrail
The Raven KnightSpray
Sir Raven’s HonorWrap
Sir RavenOutfit

Page six

og season three pass page 6
Page six. Image via iFireMonkey on X

The final page of the pass has alternative styles for Sir Raven’s outfit and cosmetics, as well as an emoticon, loading screen, and dramatic emote.

RewardType
Storm’s End PinfeatherPickaxe
RavenheartEmoticon
Knight of The StormLoading Screen
Storm’s End Nevermore WingsGlider
Raven’s LegionEmote
Storm’s End Fowl MantleBack Bling
Storm’s End Sir RavenOutfit style
