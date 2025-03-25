All Fortnite OG season 3 pass rewards

Fortnite OG season three has crash-landed with a new loot pool and an OG pass full of fresh cosmetics. Here’s what you can expect from this latest OG season if you purchase the Fortnite OG season three pass.
Table of contents
Fortnite OG season three pass
Each OG pass so far has been inspired by the original Fortnite season’s popular cosmetics and battle pass outfits, and Fortnite OG season three is no different. This season, you can find 45 OG pass tiers full of Chapter One, season three-inspired skins, and other cosmetics from the pink-haired Power Chord to Jonesy’s Rex outfit.
How to unlock the Fortnite OG season three pass
You can unlock the free tier rewards without doing anything more than leveling up as you play. You can purchase the Fortnite OG season three pass for 1,000 V-Bucks to unlock the premium reward track and every cosmetic available. Fortnite Crew subscribers will automatically have the pass, with both free and premium tracks available.
All Fortnite OG season three pass rewards
This Fortnite season, you can unlock three outfits, among other unique items:
- Power Punk – a customizable female skin with pink hair and a removable helmet.
- Mecha R3X – is it a man? Is it a dinosaur? Is it a robot? Find him in the OG season three pass to find out.
- Sir Raven – a dark and brooding cross between Raven and the knight outfits, complete with a regal, feathery cloak.
Each skin will be nestled in the Fortnite OG season three pass with matching accessories, emotes, and loading screens. Sir Raven’s themed cosmetics include the Fowl Mantle Back Bling, Power Punk brings The Rebel Pickaxe, and Mecha R3X has his own Horizon Rider Glider so he can land on the island in style. Here is what you can unlock from each page in the Fortnite OG season three pass.
Page one
The first page brings the first Power Punk outfit with her removable helmet, back bling, glider, guitar (that can also be used as a harvesting tool), and emote. You can also unlock a new wrap, spray, and banner icon.
|Reward
|Type
|Power Punk
|Outfit
|Anarchist’s Amp
|Back Bling
|The Storms
|Spray
|Punk Powerglider
|Glider
|Power Punk
|Banner Icon
|The Rebel
|Guitar including The Rebel Jam Track
|Punk Show
|Emote
|Punk Rock
|Spray
Page two
Page two brings a Power Punk shiny pink style, a new contrail, a fresh glider, back bling, and guitar styles. There is also another loading screen and an emoticon.
|Reward
|Type
|Pastel Skulls
|Contrail
|Bubblegum Punk Powerglider
|Glider
|The Storms – Live!
|Loading Screen
|The Rebel (Punk Pink)
|Guitar
|Bubblegum Punk Amp
|Back Bling
|Crypunk
|Emoticon
|Bubblegum Power Punk
|Outfit style
Page three
Mecha R3X stars on the third page of the Fortnite OG season three pass. He brings an emote, pickaxe, themed glider, contrail, and tail back bling. Mecha R3X also has a loading screen and emoticon to unlock.
|Reward
|Type
|Bone Breaker
|Emote
|Dine and Dash
|Loading Screen
|R3X Claws
|Pickaxe
|Horizon Rider
|Glider
|Toony R3X
|Emoticon
|Saur Soarer
|Contrail
|R3X Tail
|Back Bling
|Mecha R3X
|Outfit
Page four
Page four brings a shiny silver style for Mecha R3X with a matching tail, glider, back bling, and pickaxe. There is also a spray, wrap, and banner icon to unlock.
|Reward
|Type
|Extinction Armor R3X Claws
|Pickaxe
|Mecha Wrecks
|Wrap
|R3X The Dominator
|Spray
|Extinction Armor R3X Tail
|Back Bling
|R3X
|Banner Icon
|Extinction Armor Horizon Rider
|Glider
|Extinction Armor R3X
|Outfit style
Page five
Sir Raven heads up the fifth page of the Fortnite OG season three pass with his smart knight-style outfit and trademark purple glowing eyes. This page also has a glider, sword pickaxe, feathered back bling, banner icon, spray, and wrap.
|Reward
|Type
|Nevermore Wings
|Glider
|The Pinfeather
|Pickaxe
|Sir Raven
|Banner Icon
|Fowl Mantle
|Back Bling
|Nighfall
|Contrail
|The Raven Knight
|Spray
|Sir Raven’s Honor
|Wrap
|Sir Raven
|Outfit
Page six
The final page of the pass has alternative styles for Sir Raven’s outfit and cosmetics, as well as an emoticon, loading screen, and dramatic emote.
|Reward
|Type
|Storm’s End Pinfeather
|Pickaxe
|Ravenheart
|Emoticon
|Knight of The Storm
|Loading Screen
|Storm’s End Nevermore Wings
|Glider
|Raven’s Legion
|Emote
|Storm’s End Fowl Mantle
|Back Bling
|Storm’s End Sir Raven
|Outfit style
Published: Mar 25, 2025 05:11 am