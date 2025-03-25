How to complete Fortnite OG season 3 secret quests

Remember back in the Chapter One days when you had random secret quests to complete? Battle Stars were hidden around the map and clues to hidden treasure. These secret quests have returned with Fortnite OG season three. Here is everything you need to know about how to complete the Fortnite OG season three secret quests.

Recommended Videos

How to find every hidden treasure in Fortnite OG season three

Find every floating blue ring and claim XP. Image by Dot Esports

There are four secret quests to complete in Fortnite OG season three, and each starts in a named location and directs you to another unmarked place on the island. Find each treasure map, follow the clue, and pick up your reward to gain one whole level for each one you uncover. You can find the maps in the following locations:

Anarchy Acres

Snobby Shores

Dusty Depo

Retail Row

Anarchy Acres secret treasure location

The Anarchy Acre clue leads you to Junk Junction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First up, find the map at Anarchy Acres by visiting one of the large barns around the area. The map is in a few locations around here, so it won’t be too hard to find. We first found it in the largest barn in the center of Anarchy Acres. Check out the map and then follow the clue. It is leading you to the Junk Junction, to the northwest of the map. Go to the small rock just west of Junk Junction to find the blue floating ring and gain your 10,000 XP reward.

Snobby Shores secret treasure location

Find the treasure by following the clues. Image by Dot Esports

Next, we discovered a map at Snobby Shores in the little BBQ shelter by the pool of one of the southernmost houses. Like the Anarchy Acres quest, the map may be in more places around this area, but we found it first in that outdoor area. The map points you toward a location by two trees nestled between two hills. One hill has a circle of yellow trees, and the other has a few rocks. Visit this area to find the floating blue ring and claim your 10,000 XP.

Dusty Depot secret treasure location

Dusty Depo has another secret quest for you. Image by Dot Esports

Dusty Depot’s map is located between two buildings, inside the chain-link fence. The map shows a few recognizable landmarks, including a huge tree and a giant chair. This points you in the direction of the southwest of the islands between Shifty Shafts and Flush Factory. Find the smaller tree to the north of the taco shop and grab the floating blue ring nearby for your 10,000 XP.

Retail Row secret treasure location

Find another treasure map at Retail Row. Image by Dot Esports

When you visit Retail Row, you will see a huge power pylon in the northeast corner surrounded by a small brick wall. In here is the final treasure map depicting the next secret location. This time, the map shows a specific point inside a maze. The only maze we know of on the Fortnite OG season three map is inside Wailing Woods. Head up there, and you will find the floating blue hoop in a southeastern section of the maze. Grab it to claim 10,000 XP.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy